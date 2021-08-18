IND vs ENG 2021: Aakash Chopra picks the two biggest positives in the bowling department for Team India from the Lord's Test

Aakash Chopra has named Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma as the two biggest positives in the bowling department for Team India from the Lord's Test.

There was criticism from certain quarters when Virat Kohli opted not to include Ravichandran Ashwin and instead went with a four-pronged pace attack for the second Test against England. However, the seamers proved the skipper right as they dismantled the hosts' batting lineup to register a memorable win.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked Siraj as one of the biggest gains for Team India. He reasoned:

"Firstly, I will say Siraj and Ishant. Siraj's reign at Lord's - this was sensational. To take four wickets in each innings, you are the youngest and most inexperienced bowler in this quartet but the spirit with which he bowled and took wickets."

The former Indian cricketer highlighted that Siraj looked lethal whenever he was asked to bowl. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"He was on a hat-trick twice. He was taking wickets in a jiffy. One is his ability to make things happen and secondly, the special thing is that he is always at you, he is creating that play. Whenever the ball was in his hand, it seemed he will do something."

Mohammed Siraj was distinctly unlucky not to get his name on the Lord's Honors board as he just missed out on a five-wicket haul in both innings of the Test match.

You fulfilled your Abba's dream, stood up for your team. People take a lifetime to do all this miyaan, you did it in months. Mohammed Siraj keep smiling, never lose your innocence. congrats, what a performance. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 17, 2021

"Ishant Sharma was absolutely sensational" - Aakash Chopra

Ishant Sharma snared five wickets in the Lord's Test

Ishant Sharma was the other big gain named by Aakash Chopra. The latter observed:

"At the other end of the spectrum, there was Ishant Sharma, who is the most experienced player in this entire team. He was absolutely sensational. You are again and again introducing him as the fourth bowler, not in the first innings, where he got the new ball."

The 43-year-old lauded the lanky pacer for striking crucial blows in both innings of the Test match. Aakash Chopra explained:

"But what did Ishant Sharma do, in the first innings he hit Buttler's stumps and then he also took two wickets in two deliveries. He also had a hand in Sam Curran's king pair. He took important wickets in the second innings as well."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that Ishant Sharma might have missed the first Test due to a niggle, but he has ensured through his performance that he cannot be left out when the team is selected next time around.

Ishant Sharma, who was coming back after an injury, dismantled the England lower order by getting Buttler, Moeen and Curran in the first innings. 😯



He also bowled supremely well to pick two more crucial wickets in the second innings 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MdXXtcfRbb — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 17, 2021

Edited by Sai Krishna