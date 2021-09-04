"Rohit Sharma looked vulnerable" - Aakash Chopra feels the Indian opener will come up with a match-defining performance

Aakash Chopra believes Rohit Sharma will play a match-defining role on the third day of the fourth Test against England.

Sharma is India's second-highest run-scorer in the series thus far, with 261 runs to his name, only behind his opening partner KL Rahul. However, he has looked the most comfortable amongst all the Indian batsmen in the middle.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked Rohit Sharma to come up with a game-changing performance despite getting off to a slightly indifferent start. He said:

"I am going towards Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma looked vulnerable when he came to bat. He got an edge and the catch was also dropped. He played and missed, played on the leg side and the ball went to the off side."

The former Indian opener reasoned:

"What happened on the second evening was tough. But the bad and difficult time has passed. He is coming after playing exceedingly well for a long time."

Rohit Sharma was put down by Rory Burns at second slip off James Anderson's bowling as the fielder lost sight of the ball. The Indian opener had scored only six runs by that time.

"Today's play could bring the first overseas Test hundred by Rohit Sharma" - Aakash Chopra

Rohit Sharma is yet to score a Test century away from home

Aakash Chopra hopes Rohit Sharma will register his first century in overseas conditions during the third day's play. He elaborated:

"His hundred is overdue, today's play could bring the first overseas Test hundred by Rohit Sharma. So Rohit Sharma will do the magic, that is what I believe but fingers and toes crossed because at times when it goes wrong it is heartbreaking."

The reputed commentator signed off by stating that the Indian team has allowed their fans to dream big. Chopra observed:

"I am keeping my hopes high because this team has given us the permission to hope and we have also shown the courage to dream."

All of Rohit Sharma's seven Test hundreds have come on home soil. The 83-run knock at Lord's in the ongoing series is the Mumbaikar's highest score away from home.

Rohit Sharma also does not enjoy a great overall record in overseas conditions. He has aggregated 1206 runs at an underwhelming average of 29.41 in 24 Tests in opposition territory.

