"Rohit Sharma is playing with so much restraint and waiting for his prey" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Rohit Sharma exhibited an interesting aspect of his game by predominantly playing sedately and taking the attack to the weak links of the opposition attack.

Sharma's 59 runs in India's second innings of the third Test against England came off 156 deliveries. The Mumbai batsman struck seven boundaries and a solitary six during the course of his almost four-hour vigil at the crease.

While reviewing the third day's play in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Rohit Sharma had targeted Sam Curran and Moeen Ali while giving respect to the other bowlers. He elaborated:

"It is going very interesting for Rohit Sharma. He is playing with so much restraint and waiting for his prey, when Sam Curran or Moeen Ali come. Other than that, he has put the shutter totally down, getting struck on the pad and what not."

The former Indian opener observed that Rohit Sharma was slightly lucky as Joe Root failed to ask for a review within the stipulated time limit. Chopra explained:

"When he got out, everything gets leveled here itself. He was struck on the pads once earlier, they reviewed and the ball was going above the stumps. The second time when the ball hit the pad, when Joe Root reviewed, the counter had just ticked down to zero. He was saved by just one second because he was out as the ball was hitting the stumps."

Aakash Chopra observed that things got evened out when Rohit Sharma was given lbw when the ball was shown just kissing the leg stump. He said:

"Then when he was hit on the pad, it seemed to the naked eye it was going down. But it was shown to be just clipping and he was out. He once again played an innings of great restraint which could not be converted to a big score."

Rohit Sharma might consider himself distinctly unlucky to miss out on a well-deserved century. He played against the grain and kept the England bowlers at bay for almost fifty overs.

"Rohit Sharma is now searching when to change gears" - Aakash Chopra

Rohit Sharma was extremely defensive in the first innings as well

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that Rohit Sharma seems to be stuck in the conundrum on when to take the attack to the opposition bowlers. He observed:

"The stage Rohit Sharma is in, he has changed his game a lot and he is now searching when to change gears. Of course, he knows that but he is still trying to find that rhythm and that is where this game is so beautiful. It's not about Rohit's skill but he is searching for an understanding of the gears."

While Rohit Sharma may not have played a three-figure knock in the series thus far, he has certainly shown the ability to tackle the new ball in seamer-friendly conditions. The 34-year-old will hope that he goes one step further in the next match and scores his maiden Test century away from home.

Since Rohit Sharma started opening for India



Most balls faced - Rohit Sharma (2246)

Most Runs scored - Rohit Sharma (1290) — 🔨 (@Mjolnir_45) August 27, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar