"Virat Kohli to score 50-plus runs" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for Day 3 of the Oval Test

Aakash Chopra has predicted a half-century from Virat Kohli's willow on the third day of the fourth Test between India and England.

Kohli will go into India's second innings of the Oval Test on the back of half-centuries in his last two knocks. However, the Indian skipper has failed to cross the three-figure mark since 2019 and will hope to achieve the milestone on the crucial third day of the encounter.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that Virat Kohli will continue his run-scoring form. He elaborated:

"Virat Kohli to score 50-plus runs. I feel Kohli has scored two consecutive half-centuries, second innings at Leeds and first innings at the Oval, here also he will go above 50."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also reckons that an Indian batsman will reach the three-figure mark. Aakash Chopra added:

"One century will be scored. I feel like that but let's see."

KL Rahul is the only Indian batsman to have scored a century on the England tour so far. Team India will hope that their batsmen rise to the occasion and post a mammoth target for the hosts.

"India will have two 70+ partnerships" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra foresees a couple of substantial partnerships from Team India

Aakash Chopra expects the Indian batsmen to stitch together some significant partnerships in the second innings. He reasoned:

"In today's play, I feel India will have two 70+ partnerships. One can be a century partnership and the other could be 70-75 runs. I feel it will be a great batting day, the conditions are extremely good for batting. Once the ball becomes old, which it has almost become, if the morning session is managed then England will play only with patience."

While picking Chris Woakes as the likely star performer for England with the ball, the 43-year-old signed off by stating that the Virat Kohli-led side is likely to bat out the day's play. Aakash Chopra observed:

"I feel Chris Woakes will be England's most successful bowler. He will take 3 wickets during the course of the day's play. There is a strong feeling that India might be batting at end of play, maybe two or three wickets might be left by the time the day gets over. If that happens, there will be a lot of thrill in the fourth day's play."

Team India currently trails England by 56 runs with all second-innings wickets in hand. They will certainly have to bat the entire day to stand a chance of winning the match as the pitch seems to have eased off considerably.

