"You should change the Fab 4 to Fab 5" - Aakash Chopra feels Rohit Sharma's name is going to be included

Aakash Chopra believes Rohit Sharma's name should be added to the existing list of 'Fab Four' batsmen in world cricket at the moment.

Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith are widely regarded as the best batsmen of the modern era. There have also been calls from certain quarters for the likes of Babar Azam and David Warner to be added to that list.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that Rohit Sharma should be added to this list of awe-inspiring all-format players. He explained:

"I feel you should change the Fab 4 to Fab 5, Rohit Sharma's name is going to be included if it is not already there because there is no competition for him in white-ball cricket and the way he is playing in red-ball cricket, he has tasted blood."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reasoned that Rohit Sharma has multiple facets to his game now. Chopra said:

"He enjoys leaving or defending the ball and playing shots is in his DNA. So, bowlers beware, it is not going to be Fab 4 anymore, it will be Fab 5 and Rohit Sharma will be a part of it."

Rohit Sharma has certainly turned a new leaf in his Test career by showing immense discipline at the top of the order. He has tightened his defense and has refrained from playing extravagant shots early in his innings.

"Rohit Sharma has shown how much he loves this format" - Aakash Chopra

Rohit Sharma started to open in an attempt to revive his Test career

Aakash Chopra lauded Rohit Sharma for showing the desire to excel in the longest format of the game. He elaborated:

"I feel there will be just one trajectory of his career from now onwards, he will not look back. The one question that was there about Rohit Sharma, the Test cricketer, this series and the last six to eight months, Rohit has shown how much he loves this format and he will go to any length to actually become an established Test cricketer."

The 43-year-old signed off by stating that Rohit Sharma's newly acquired love for Test match batting is a joy to behold. Chopra observed:

"Rohit Sharma has got a new-found love for this type of batting and this relationship is beautiful. I am very impressed that he changed his approach of playing because he was extremely hungry."

Rohit Sharma in this Test Series against England so far:-



•Match - 4

•Innings - 8

•Runs - 368

•Average - 52.57

•100/50 - 1/2



•Most Runs for India.

•Most 50+ for India.

•Best Batting Average for India.

•Joint Most 100.

•Most 4s.

•Most 6s.



The Hitman.

Rohit Sharma is India's highest run-getter in the ongoing Test series against England. He will hope to continue in the same vein and ensure a first Test series win on English soil for the visitors since 2007.

