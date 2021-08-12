"If you play such a player, you might have to pay for it" - Aakash Chopra on Team India's likely composition for the 2nd Test

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that playing an injured Shardul Thakur will be a risky proposition and wants him to be replaced by Ravichandran Ashwin in India's playing XI for the second Test.

Thakur has already been ruled out of the Lord's Test. It will be interesting to see if the Virat Kohli-led side stick to their four-seamer policy now or opt to go with two frontline spinners.

India confirms Shardul Thakur unavailability for the Lord's Test match. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 11, 2021

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out Team India will necessarily have to make a change in the playing XI due to Shardul Thakur's injury. He said:

"Change in the Indian XI is almost confirmed because Shardul Thakur is not a 100% fit. The news from Lord's is that the Indian team is not taking a chance. It is the second Test match and you don't want to walk into the Test match with a guy who is not 100% fit. If you play such a player, you might have to pay for it."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Team India will have no option but to go with Ashwin as the second spinner in the playing XI now. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"But the big question is who in place of him. Virat Kohli had said after the Nottingham Test that this is the template they like - four fast bowlers and a spinner. You cannot play four fast bowlers and a spinner now. If you do that, your batting will become extremely weak, the tail will become very long. So your combination has to change, India do not have a fast bowler who can bat, Ashwin has to come."

Team India have the option to include either Ishant Sharma or Umesh Yadav as the fourth seamer. However, they are unlikely to take that route as it will make their lower order extremely brittle.

"There is a question on who should be the third fast bowler" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels Mohammed Siraj should not be dropped

Aakash Chopra believes Mohammed Siraj should hold on to his spot in the Indian playing XI and should not be replaced by Ishant Sharma. He elaborated:

"There is a question on who should be the third fast bowler. Ishant Sharma is practicing a lot and is looking fit as well and your heart will say to play him, you won the match in 2014 because of him. But you will not be able to play him because you should not drop Siraj now."

Ishant Sharma is practicing bowling in today's practice sessions ahead of Second Test match against England and looks like he is fully fit now. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/fRjskn44nL — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 10, 2021

The 43-year-old signed off by stating that KL Rahul should also continue to bat at the top of the order even though Mayank Agarwal has recovered now. Aakash Chopra observed:

"Mayank Agarwal is available for selection but the Indian team will have to continue with KL Rahul. I don't see any change in the batting. I will like to go with just the one change."

Team India are likely to persist with the same batting lineup that played the first Test at Nottingham. Although Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have not been amongst the runs lately, the team management might resist making a change so early in the series.

