Ajay Jadeja names the person he feels is 'running' Team India 

Former India batsman Ajay Jadeja has credited Team India coach Ravi Shastri for shaping the Virat Kohli-led outfit into a fearless unit.

Under the Kohli-Shastri combo, Team India have defeated Australia in Australia in consecutive Test series’. They recently spanked England 3-1 in Tests at home and also progressed to win the T20I series.

Significantly, a number of youngsters like Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar, among others, have stood up and made a significant impact.

According to Jadeja, while Team India is led by Kohli, Shastri is the one responsible for bringing in the intent and a much-needed change in attitude. In a video on Cricbuzz, Jadeja said:

"Ultimately, this team is Kohli's, but he is the one running this team… Ravi Shastri. The intent has been visible, not only today but for the last 3-4 years. There is no change in approach – irrespective of the result. This time remains the same. The difference is the thinking.”

"That thinking is instilled in this team and this generation too is such. What the players think, the options they have. Players who are in and out, there are so many options that people of the old system would have gotten mental disorder," Jadeja further added.

One of the standout features of the current Team India outfit has been their ability to make a comeback from highly challenging circumstances.

They did it in Australia, with their backs literally to the wall. The situation was worsened by injuries to most of their senior players.

In the first ODI against England as well, Team India seemed down and out in the wake of Jonny Bairstow’s brutal assault on the bowlers.

However, debutant Prasidh Krishna recovered from a pounding to claim four wickets and swing the game in India’s favor.

Team India players look content under current regime: Ajay Jadeja

Shastri was part of the Indian team when Jadeja made his debut in 1992. According to the latter, the Team India coach was aggressive during his playing days as well, though his method was slightly unique.

"His style of play – shot-making – was different. But aggression wise, Ravi was always right up there. His style of batting, his captaincy. The way he thought was aggressive, that skill was unique. He was never one to back down," Jadeja recalled.

Jadeja also pointed to Shikhar Dhawan’s success in the first ODI despite being benched for most of the T20Is. He concluded that members of Team India do not have any insecurities. Jadeja added:

"Shikhar Dhawan for example. He’s been playing for the last 7-8 years, and now he is benched and watching the new guys play. Despite that, he came and did his job in the first game, which shows how mentally tough he and the guys in this team are. Players looks so content.”

Dhawan was named the man of the match for scoring 98 in the first ODI. The second India-England ODI will be played in Pune on Friday.