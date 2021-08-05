IND vs ENG 2021: "Anderson 1, Kohli 0"- Fans react as James Anderson triggers India's batting collapse

James Anderson has brought England roaring back into the first Test by knocking off two of India's most important batsmen - Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli - off consecutive deliveries. Ajinkya Rahane's run-out has also made matters worse for the visitors.

India had resumed the post-lunch session on 97-1, but the score soon became 112-4 and James Anderson suddenly was all over India. The veteran speedster bowled an absolute peach of a delivery to Cheteshwar Pujara, which the latter edged behind.

Virat Kohli then walked out to bat and the entire stadium zoned in to watch was going to be an enthralling contest between him and Anderson. The Englishman hung the carrot by pitching the ball outside off, Kohli obliged. However, he could only knick it behind to Jos Buttler.

Fans react to India's batting collapse

Fans on Twitter recalled the 2014 series where Anderson had dominated Kohli following his dismissal. They also trolled Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane for continuing their poor run of form. Here is what they had to say:

#ENGvsIND

Question from a Press: How you are going to tackle James Anderson?



Virat Kohli: "I will just bat"



Anderson : pic.twitter.com/cI5rWYs9P8 — Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) August 5, 2021

James Anderson bowled 270 deliveries to Virat Kohli in 2018 without getting him out.



First ball of this series? Bang. #ENGvIND — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) August 5, 2021

Final chapter in Virat vs Anderson saga - And Jimmy’s off the blocks in a jiffy. Phew, what a bowler! Don’t ever remind a fast bowler of his age with him around … #Engvind — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) August 5, 2021

Jimmy Anderson, by the way, is level with Anil Kumble on 619 Test wickets. Only Warne and Murali beyond that. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) August 5, 2021

From 97 for 0 to 112 for 4 - India has lost Rohit, Pujara, Kohli, Rahane - three of them in single digit. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 5, 2021

I want to criticise Pujara but he doesn't care about them. — Manya (@CSKian716) August 5, 2021

I'm a honest Test Cricket fan from last 25 years, but never felt so bored & frustrated while watching Tests



My daughter has stopped watching cricket because of Pujara's slow batting. We need to save cricket by removing players like Pujara — NiiTiiN (@NM_10_) August 5, 2021

From 97/0 to 112/4, England have made a great comeback. Lost Rohit, Pujara, Kohli & Rahane in quick successions. KL Rahul is the key for India. A big first innings lead is needed for India #ENGvIND — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 5, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane in Test cricket:



First 110 innings - 0 Run Outs.



Last 16 innings - 2 Run Outs. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 5, 2021

Someone in the Team management really needs to compiles Rahane's dismissals since the Australia tour and show it to him. I know he was India's highest scorer in the WTC, but someone who has played 70+ tests can't be finding new ways to get out almost every 3rd innings. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) August 5, 2021

Right, Rahane involved in a disastrous runout in the first Test. Famous series win loading. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) August 5, 2021

Anderson 1 - Kohli 0



Now we have a game on our hands ✌️#ENGvsIND — Narbavi (@Narbavi) August 5, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara was going through a rough patch and that was visible in the World Test Championship final. He didn't get enough runs in the warm-up game either and the pressure on him to perform seems to be mounting. Pujara had survived a close LBW call due to DRS but couldn't save himself from an absolute beauty from Anderson.

KL Rahul is still at the crease and has reached his half-century. Not being the first-choice opener and getting a go only because of injuries to Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal, Rahul has a lot to prove.

However, Ajinkya Rahane's run-out should not play on Rahul's mind as he has a very crucial role to play alongside Rishabh Pant. The first-innings lead which was looking quite comfortably in sight will be really tough to achieve now. Only time will tell how well India will be able to bat for the remainder of their innings.

