IND vs ENG 2021: "Anderson 1, Kohli 0"- Fans react as James Anderson triggers India's batting collapse

James Anderson has brought England roaring back into the first Test by knocking off two of India's most important batsmen - Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli - off consecutive deliveries. Ajinkya Rahane's run-out has also made matters worse for the visitors.
India had resumed the post-lunch session on 97-1, but the score soon became 112-4 and James Anderson suddenly was all over India. The veteran speedster bowled an absolute peach of a delivery to Cheteshwar Pujara, which the latter edged behind.
Virat Kohli then walked out to bat and the entire stadium zoned in to watch was going to be an enthralling contest between him and Anderson. The Englishman hung the carrot by pitching the ball outside off, Kohli obliged. However, he could only knick it behind to Jos Buttler.
Fans react to India's batting collapse
Fans on Twitter recalled the 2014 series where Anderson had dominated Kohli following his dismissal. They also trolled Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane for continuing their poor run of form. Here is what they had to say:
Cheteshwar Pujara was going through a rough patch and that was visible in the World Test Championship final. He didn't get enough runs in the warm-up game either and the pressure on him to perform seems to be mounting. Pujara had survived a close LBW call due to DRS but couldn't save himself from an absolute beauty from Anderson.
KL Rahul is still at the crease and has reached his half-century. Not being the first-choice opener and getting a go only because of injuries to Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal, Rahul has a lot to prove.
However, Ajinkya Rahane's run-out should not play on Rahul's mind as he has a very crucial role to play alongside Rishabh Pant. The first-innings lead which was looking quite comfortably in sight will be really tough to achieve now. Only time will tell how well India will be able to bat for the remainder of their innings.