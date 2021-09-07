"There is no stroke that is not there in Rohit Sharma's book" - Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra has highlighted that barring the reverse sweep, Rohit Sharma possesses all the shots in the cricketing manual.

Sharma played a 127-run knock in India's second innings of the fourth Test against England. This was his maiden overseas Test hundred and duly won him the Player of the Match award.

For his batting brilliance in the second innings, Rohit Sharma is adjudged the Man of the Match at The Oval ⭐#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/tHLsGjEFAK — BCCI (@BCCI) September 6, 2021

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Ashish Nehra was asked about Rohit Sharma's wagon wheel showing runs all around the dial. He responded:

"There is no stroke that is not there in Rohit Sharma's book, whether you talk about the sweep or the cut. There is only one shot he has not been seen playing, that is the reverse sweep, that is the only one remaining in Test cricket."

The former India pacer spoke in glowing terms about Rohit Sharma altering his game as per the seamer-friendly conditions in England. Nehra elaborated:

"He might have scored his first century, but Rohit Sharma has put his utmost effort in this series. The way he started in Nottingham, although he did get out playing the pull in the first two or three Tests, but the way he has changed his game. Rohit Sharma has given the best he can do in the prevailing conditions."

Rohit Sharma is India's highest run-getter in the ongoing series, with 368 runs to his name. More than runs, the composure he has exhibited in the middle has earned him plaudits from one and all.

"Who better than Rohit Sharma to make a big score" - Virender Sehwag

Rohit Sharma's knock helped India post a massive second-innings score

Virender Sehwag observed that Rohit Sharma's ton came at the opportune place and time. He explained:

"It came at the right place, at the right time. The stage at which the series was placed, it was necessary for a batsman to make a big score and who better than Rohit Sharma to do that."

The former India opener is optimistic about Rohit Sharma playing many more three-figure knocks away from home. Sehwag said:

"This is his first century outside India for sure but we know he has a lot of ability and he will score a lot of centuries by the time his career ends. So, it was a fantastic knock."

India never lost a single test in which Gundappa Viswanath scored a century, and now, India has won each of the 7 test matches in which Rohit Sharma has got a century! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 7, 2021

Rohit Sharma did not take the field during England's second innings due to a knee injury. Team India will hope that the opener is fit and available for the final Test, to be played at Old Trafford from September 10.

