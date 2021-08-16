"Ashwin is not a big loss, Jadeja can do the job"- Brad Hogg

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg believes Ravindra Jadeja will be a dangerous bowler on the uneven Day 5 pitch at Lord's. The pitch has displayed plenty of assistance for spin and many believe Ravichandran Ashwin simply had to play and is going to be a big miss on the final day.

However, Brad Hogg feels Jadeja will be just as dangerous on this wearing pitch. Given his nature of skidding through the batsmen, Jadeja might use the uneven bounce on the pitch to his advantage.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg explained how Jadeja can also get the odd ball to spin off the surface with the amount of rough being created over the past four days.

"India don't have Ashwin. But that is not a big loss because I think Ravindra Jadeja can still do a role with his left arm off spin. He is a more skiddier bowler and just with that up-and-down nature of the pitch, he will be able to get one to skid below the bat of English players and create wicket-taking opportunities. But with also the uneven nature of the pitch and the way he undercuts the ball, with the rough on the pitch he will get to turn one away from the right-hander. So Jadeja is going to play a big role in this innings."

Pujara has put India in a commanding position: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg hailed Cheteshwar Pujara for playing a dogged innings of 45 off 206 balls. He believes it was the right-hander's innings of grit and determination that kept England at bay on Day 4. Hogg feels India have their noses in front at the moment.

"A lot of people are going to have a crack at Pujara for the way he batted, 12 runs for the first 100 balls and then facing 206 balls for his 40-odd runs. Well, he batted time and that is what was required in this particular Test match especially given the unevenness of this pitch. He has put India in a commanding position," Brad Hogg concluded.

India will resume their innings on 181-6 with Ishant Sharma (4 not out) and Rishabh Pant (14 not out) at the crease. With only tailenders left to follow, a lot will depend on how Pant bats.

