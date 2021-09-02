IND vs ENG 2021: "Ashwin, you deserve better!"- Fans in shock as Ravichandran Ashwin misses out again

Ravichandran Ashwin once again finds himself on the bench for the fourth Test at The Oval against England. The off-spinner was expected to play, with The Oval surface traditionally suiting spin. But Virat Kohli has once again stuck to his template of playing four pacers and Ravindra Jadeja.

England have opted to bowl first in cloudy conditions at The Oval. There is also a decent covering of grass on the wicket which will make things tough for the Indian openers.

Fans react to Ravichandran Ashwin's absence

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see Ravichandran Ashwin miss out on India's playing XI once again. The 34-year-old had picked up six wickets in an innings at the same venue in a county game, but will now need to sit out. Here's how the fans reacted:

ASHWIN, YOU DESERVE BETTER. 😭😭😭 — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) September 2, 2021

I really hope it works but I am flabbergasted that India have gone in without Ashwin again. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 2, 2021

So Kohli has declared the World #2 bowler is useless against left handers.



When Ashwin becomes the captain (which will be soon) he should just drop Kohli if there is a solitary cloud in the sky. "He can't play swing, hence dropped"



That would be fitting. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 2, 2021

No @ashwinravi99 the world’s number 2 bowler not playing at Oval.. hope the selectors know a template/something that none of us do!👍👍 #IndvsEng — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 2, 2021

We know nobody answers any questions these days, but if Indian think tank—such as it is—is determined to not play Ashwin ever, why take him on such a long tour? Team selections overseas looking as whimsical as the last one in S. Africa. That lost us the series.#INDvsEND — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) September 2, 2021

Ashwin is an IT engineer. Kohli is letting him feel comfortable by making him sit on the bench — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 2, 2021

For a world-class spinner who has 413 Test wickets, it'd be so tough for Ashwin not to be in the XI at the Oval: where there's turn on offer as the match progresses. Jadeja-the spinner may still be impactful. But Jadeja+Ashwin in the 2nd innings could be missed. — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) September 2, 2021

No Ashwin?!!! (Should save this as templated tweet now) #EngvsInd pic.twitter.com/lOwrskMQd6 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) September 2, 2021

Shocking selection blunder for India to leave out Ashwin on an Oval pitch that’ll take spin from day 2 when India bowl. And Umesh in place of Shami? That’s daft. I’m afraid that describes Kohli, Shastri & the selectors as well #INDvENG — Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) September 2, 2021

India's batting will be under the scanner after their disappointing performance in the third Test at Headingley. The team management has shown faith in the same set of batsmen and they will need to prove themselves this time around.

The Oval is usually considered a belter of a ground for batting. But this time around, the conditions look set to be conducive to swing bowling. The partnership between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul at the top of the order will be crucial as both have been in fine form.

The middle-order will be watched carefully as the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane haven't been consistent. Kohli in particular hasn't scored a hundred since November 2019 and has been vulnerable to moving deliveries outside off-stump. The Indian skipper will need to ensure he doesn't play at deliveries that he can simply leave behind.

Time will also tell whether the decision not to deploy Ashwin backfires because the pitch is expected to dry up as the game progresses. Kohli's template has been a huge talking point this series and it is a brave decision not to play Ashwin in such a decisive game.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra