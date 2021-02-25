Axar Patel reveals why Rishabh Pant calls him 'Wasim bhai' from behind the stumps

A recurring theme of the Test series has been Rishabh Pant calling Axar Patel ‘Wasim bhai’ from behind the stumps. The stump mic, on numerous occasions, has picked up the chatter.

Speaking to Murali Kartik during the post-match presentation, Axar Patel has finally solved the mystery behind the unique nickname.

“Whenever I bowl the arm-ball, Rishabh Pant says ‘you bowl it like Wasim (Wasim Akram) bhai. Your speed is fast, into the batsman like him.' Ajinkya Rahane gave me that name. Rishabh heard that too and since then he calls me Wasim bhai.”

Axar Patel put in a man of the match performance during the day-night Test in Ahmedabad. Playing on home turf, Axar Patel finished with figures of 11/70, the best-ever by a bowler bowling with the pink ball.

His mercurial performance in Ahmedabad followed what was an impressive entry into Test cricket. Making his debut in the second Chennai Test, Axar Patel picked up seven wickets.

Axar Patel refused to get carried away by his strong start, saying he is just focussing on maintaining the momentum.

“When everything is happening to plan it seems easy. Otherwise, it seems to be difficult. I’m not thinking too much. Only focussing on continuing this form,” Axar said.

A crucial feature of Axar Patel’s short Test career has been the speeds at which he has bowled. The left-arm spinner has consistently bowled at around 90 km/hr. His pace has troubled the English batsmen on multiple occasions.

But the 27-year-old explained that there is more to him than just his bowling speed.

“I bowl wicket to wicket whenever I bowl. I don’t give too much room to the batsmen. That way if they make a mistake, I get a wicket. Today if the batsmen play out a couple of maidens, they try to play the sweep or hit you over the top. Bowling dot balls builds up the pressure and that brings wickets.”

Axar Patel admits he can bowl even faster if required

A five-wicket haul in his debut Test ✅

A five-wicket haul in his second Test ✅



Axar Patel 👏 pic.twitter.com/p88tgQzHx9 — ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2021

With all of Axar Patel’s plans coming to fruition, the all-rounder was asked whether he can bowl even faster than his current speeds.

Although Axar Patel admitted he can, the all-rounder was keen on sticking to his plans considering they have fetched him 18 wickets in two games.

“I can do both (bowl fast and slow). But for now, I’ll continue to do what I’ve been doing since it’s working for now. I hope I get a similar wicket so that I can continue to perform like this.”

Though Axar Patel can do no wrong with the ball, he has struggled to contribute with the bat. The all-rounder has just 12 Test runs, which is incidentally fewer than the number of Test scalps to his name.

The irony of that wasn’t lost on Axar Patel, with the all-rounder conceding his bowling performances have prevented teammates from pulling his leg.

“Right now I’m getting wickets so no one has started joking with me. But if it happens for 2-3 games more, then surely teammates will start making fun of me. I’m positive about contributing with the ball for now at least, if not with the bat,” he concluded.