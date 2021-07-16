IND vs ENG 2021: "Back at it"- Virat Kohli and his team in good spirits ahead of England series

Virat Kohli shared a picture with his teammates from Durham, with Team India beginning training ahead of their five-match Test series against England.

Following the World Test Championship final, the Men in Blue were on a break. But the players have now reassembled in Durham, where they have resumed practice for the all-important series against the hosts starting next month.

Virat Kohli shared a picture on Instagram with his fans where was seen in arms with Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian captain captioned the picture: "Back at it."

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Wriddhiman Saha are yet to join the team bubble, though. While Pant tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back, Easwaran and Saha were deemed as close contact of assistant/net bowler Dayanand Garani, who also tested positive for the virus.

Team India are set to play a 3-day practice game with County Championship XI in Durham starting on 20 July.

Virat Kohli had requested a warm-up game against a County side before the England Test series

Virat Kohli will be delighted with Team India set to play a practice game against a select County XI. After the World Test Championship final, Kohli had said that the team had requested a warm-up game against a county side before the England series, but their request wasn't accepted that time.

"That (getting practice matches) doesn't depend on us. We obviously wanted First-Class games, which, I believe, have not been given to us. I don't know what the reasons for that are, but other than that, I think our preparation time will be ample for us to be ready for the first Test," Virat Kohli said in a press conference.

The BCCI and the ECB seemingly worked out on the proposal while players were on a break. The game will be telecast live on Durham's official YouTube channel. The 26-year-old Will Rhodes will lead the County XI side.

Emirates Riverside will host a County Championship XI v India in a three-day behind closed doors warm up game starting on Tuesday.



This game will be available to watch via Durham Cricket youtube.#ForTheNorth #TeamIndia #IndiaCricket — Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) July 14, 2021

County Select XI squad: Will Rhodes (Warwickshire - captain), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Tom Aspinwell (Lancashire), Ethan Bamber (Middlesex), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Jack Carson (Sussex), Zak Chappell (Nottinghamshire), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Lyndon James (Nottinghamshire), Jake Libby (Worcestershire), Craig Miles (Warwickshire), Liam Patterson-White (Nottinghamshire), James Rew (Somerset), Rob Yates (Warwickshire).

