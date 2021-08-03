IND vs ENG 2021: “Backing Rohit Sharma to play some match-changing knocks” - Aakash Chopra

Former Test cricketer Aakash Chopra is confident of Team India opener Rohit Sharma playing some match-winning knocks in the upcoming Test series against England. Chopra also named KL Rahul as his choice to open the batting with Rohit in Mayank Agarwal’s absence.

Rohit Sharma looked good in both innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final but could not score big runs, falling for 34 and 30. He was dismissed for nine in the practice game against Select County XI.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that India will need to seize the crucial moments in England and for that big guns like Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli will need to fire. The former opener reckoned:

“The big players will have to deliver for Team India in England. Every time we go to England, we get those key moments but India need to seize the movements and move ahead. This time, I am backing Rohit Sharma not only for runs but to play some match-changing knocks. I am hoping for the same from Virat Kohli as well and Rishabh Pant.”

Chopra added that although Rahul’s name has been doing the rounds as a middle-order batsman, given the situation, he can be used as an opener. He stated:

“In Mayank Agarwal’s absence, my vote will be for KL Rahul as opener. Team India will have to find ways to address their fitness issues. Also, if they can manage to play the combination of five fast bowlers - three pacers and two spinners - it would be great. Team India have been in England since June. They played the WTC final, spend the entire July in the UK so they will be expected to do well and have a great opportunity to win the series. Yes, Team India have been dealt with a few big blows but the same is true for England with no Ben Stokes.”

If Rohit Sharma has a good tour, our chances will be much better: Ashish Nehra

Rohit Sharma

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra has stated that if opener Rohit Sharma has a good tour, India’s chances of winning the series in England will improve. Like Chopra, he also backed Rahul to open with Rohit Sharma in Agarwal’s absence.

Nehra said during a virtual press conference organized by Sony Network:

"I really hope Rohit Sharma has a good England tour. If he has a good tour, then we as a team, our chances will be much better. If you can start well, it will keep a strong foundation."

Nehra added:

"The team management earlier said that we are looking at KL Rahul in the middle order. But see, I have seen KL Rahul as an opener in white-ball format. Before Hanuma Vihari, why not KL Rahul? Although I already feel that we have too many people floating around the opening slot, I hope Rohit plays all Tests. If I had to take chance, I would rather go in with KL Rahul as an opener.”

The first Test of the five-match series begins in Nottingham on August 4. India haven't won a Test series in England since 2007.

Edited by Samya Majumdar