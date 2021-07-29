IND vs ENG 2021: BCCI may have to name replacements for Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw - Reports 

The BCCI recently announced that Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw will join the Indian Test squad in the United Kingdom to play against England. However, after the two Indian batsmen were recognized as close-contact players of Krunal Pandya (who tested positive for COVID-19), it seems Yadav and Shaw might not get the opportunity to travel to England.

Both batsmen are currently in isolation and will not be able to board a flight to the UK anytime soon. Also, the COVID-19 protocols of England may not allow Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav to enter the country.

A top BCCI official spoke to InsideSport on Thursday (July 29) and addressed the possibility of naming further replacements for Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw.

“We can’t say anything with certainty at this stage. We have to observe them for next couple of days to decide – whether to announce new replacements or not," the BCCI official stated.

#BCCI #PrithviShaw #SuryakumarYadav



BCCI may name replacements for Prithvi Shaw & Suryakumar Yadav as UK authorities unlikely to give entry to the Indian duo soon;



Check Out ⤵️https://t.co/xQja4jIYyf — InsideSport (@InsideSportIND) July 29, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw have performed brilliantly in white-ball formats. Both batsmen earned a place in the Indian Test squad for the England series after three players from the original group were ruled out of the tour because of injury.

Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav may be available for only two Tests if sent to England

Prithvi Shaw has not played a single Test match in 2021

The COVID-19 protocols of the UK state that an individual who came in close contact with a COVID positive person will have to self-isolate for ten days before entering the UK. As per this rule, Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav will have to stay in Colombo until August 6 and depart on August 7.

Since India and Sri Lanka are on the UK's red list, Prithvi and Suryakumar will have to quarantine for ten days. Next, they will have to follow a 3-day isolation and return negative in three COVID tests to join the Indian squad's bio-bubble in England.

If both batsmen fulfill all requirements, they will link up with Virat Kohli and co. on August 22, three days before the series' third Test match. It is highly unlikely either Prithvi Shaw or Suryakumar Yadav will play a game just three days after the isolation. Hence, they might be available to feature in only two Test matches if they travel to England.

Also Read: IND vs ENG 2021: “R Ashwin might be India’s biggest trump card in England” – Dale Steyn

Edited by Diptanil Roy