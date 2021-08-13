IND vs ENG 2021: BCCI officials in attendance for the Lord's Test as India take charge with the ball

The BCCI office-bearers were in attendance on Day 2 of the second Test between India and England at Lord's on Friday. President Sourav Ganguly, along with secretary Jay Shah and vice-president Rajiv Shukla, were seen at the venue.

Team India's official Instagram handle shared a few images of the officials and captioned the post:

"The BCCI office-bearers are in attendance here at Lord's for the second #ENGvIND Test."

You can view the images here:

Earlier it was reported that the UK was moving Indian travelers from the red to amber list on August 8.

The move means that anyone who is fully vaccinated as per UK health authority protocol will not need to serve the mandatory 10-day hard quarantine period. Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav are currently serving their 10-day quarantine period, having arrived on a commercial flight from Colombo soon after the completion of the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

With travel protocols now relaxed, the BCCI office bearers could make it to London. In this regard, a source was quoted as saying to PTI:

"For any of the office bearers, it was very difficult with 10-day hard quarantine in place as everyone's busy schedule goes for a toss. Since some of the travel protocols have been relaxed, especially the quarantine, our office bearers if they want can now attend."

India vs England: The story so far

India were buoyed by KL Rahul's 129 and Rohit Sharma's 83. Virat Kohli (42), Rishabh Pant (37) and Ravindra Jadeja (40) chipped in with handy contributions.

It was another fifer for James Anderson with figures of 5/62 as India ended up with 364 in their first innings. India started bowling with a bang as Mohammed Siraj dismissed opener Dom Sibley and Haseeb Hameed in consecutive deliveries.

At the time of writing, England were 62 for 2 with Rory Burns (31*) and Joe Root (19*) at the crease.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee