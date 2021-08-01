“Ben Stokes has shown courage and bravery” – Jack Leach

England left-arm spinner Jack Leach hailed teammate Ben Stokes’ courage for prioritizing his mental health.

The World Cup-winning all-rounder will miss the upcoming Test series against India as he has taken an indefinite break from cricket to help his mental health.

"All the lads are behind Ben [Stokes] and supporting him where we can. He has shown courage and bravery to prioritise his mental health. He is a focal part of our team, and we will miss him.

"His priority is to take some time out from the game to get better. We can’t wait to welcome him back in the near future and winning games of cricket for England,” Jack Leach, who is a part of the 17-man England squad, was quoted by PA.

Jack Leach’s name will forever be associated with Ben Stokes for the Headingley Ashes Test of 2019. The duo shared an unbeaten 76-run partnership for the last wicket to help England level the series.

While Ben Stokes went on to play one of the greatest knocks of all time, Jack Leach is credited for registering the most iconic score of ‘one’ in the game’s history.

Somerset all-rounder Craig Overton will replace the 30-year-old Stokes in the England squad. Making his debut in the pink-ball Ashes Test in Adelaide in 2017-18, the 27-year-old played his last Test in Manchester in the 2019 Ashes.

A difficult phase for Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes was the best cricketer in 2019 and started the 2020 season with a bang as well. However, his journey on the personal front was far from smooth.

He missed the early stages of IPL 2020 to spend time with his ailing father in New Zealand. His father, Gerard, passed away in December 2020.

As if life in the bubble wasn’t enough, England's long tour of India in early 2021 ended with the visitors losing all the three series (Tests, T20Is and ODIs) as well. During IPL 2021, Stokes broke his left index finger and was ruled out for several months.

In July, he was rushed to action after several members of the England contingent had tested positive for COVID-19, and a new squad was called up to face Pakistan. Stokes was appointed captain and led the inexperienced England side to a 3-0 whitewash.

Following the upcoming India series, which marks the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, England’s major assignments are the T20 World Cup and the Ashes in Australia.

Several England players, including Ben Stokes, also form the core of their respective IPL teams. It remains to be seen when the all-rounder will come back.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar