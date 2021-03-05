“Both Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar had very attacking mindsets”- Rohit Sharma

Team India opener Rohit Sharma said that Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar’s attacking mindset helped India regain the upper hand in the fourth Test.

The hosts were struggling at 146 for 6 at one point. But a seventh-wicket stand of 113 between Rishabh Pant and Sundar rescued them. India ended Day 2 in the ascendancy at 294 for 7.

Speaking at a virtual press conference following the end of the second day’s play, Rohit admitted that there was a little bit of turn on offer. But he also added that the left-handers negotiated it very well.

“When the two left-handers came in, he (Jack Leach) was trying to use the rough, which is absolutely fine. Bowlers will try and extract something from the pitch. There was a little bit of turn on offer as well. But I thought we negotiated that pretty well. Both the left-handers had very attacking mindsets. They were looking to score, which is very important when you are playing on a pitch like that," said Rohit Sharma.

Rishabh Pant reached his hundred with a smashing six off Joe Root. He was dismissed soon after, but by then the momentum had shifted to India's side.

We were on the backfoot before the Rishabh Pant-Washington Sundar stand: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma admitted that India were definitely on the backfoot at one point in time. But the partnership between Rishabh Pant and Sundar put them ahead. He said:

“To be honest, we were on the backfoot when we lost wickets quickly. The partnership between Pant and Washi (Washington Sundar) was so important from the team’s perspective. It got us to where we wanted and put us in the driver’s seat to get us as big a lead as possible. Right now, it is around 90 runs (89 to be precise), which is fantastic."

On the plan for Day 3, the Indian opener said:

“I just hope both Axar (Patel) and Washi can carry the same intent tomorrow as well and put us in a good position.”

Resuming the day on 24 for 1, India lost Chesteshwar Pujara (17) and Virat Kohli (0) cheaply. The wickets kept falling as Ajinkya Rahane (27) and Rohit Sharma (49) could not convert their starts.

When Ravichandran Ashwin was back in the hut for 13, India were in serious danger of being bowled out for under 200. Rishabh Pant and Sundar, however, batted with defiance and turned things around.

While Rishabh Pant was dismissed after his century, Sundar remained unbeaten with a score of 60 at stumps.