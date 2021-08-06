IND vs ENG 2021: "Cloudy but no rain" - Dinesh Karthik shares update from Nottingham ahead of Day 3

Indian cricketer-cum-commentator Dinesh Karthik has shared a weather update from Nottingham ahead of Day 3 of the first Test between India and England.

The second day’s play in Nottingham was badly affected due to bad light and rain. India resumed the day at 21 for no loss, having played 13 overs on Day 1. They ended Day 2 at 125 for 4 in 47th over.

Sharing a weather update from Nottingham ahead of the third day’s play, Karthik informed that while the weather remains cloudy, there is no rain as of now and play is likely to start on time.

As per public demand, weatherman DK is back on duty! 😉#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/fwT0wzp4lN — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 6, 2021

Spells of rain are predicted on Day 3 of the Test and the weather is likely to impact the coming days as well. Earlier, the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand in Southampton was also severely affected by rain as two full days of play were lost. However, the Kiwis still won the contest on the reserve day.

England were making a comeback in the contest in Nottingham when bad light and subsequent rain played spoilsport. India had got off to a great start in their first innings as KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma added 97 for the opening wicket. Rohit fell for 36 at the stroke of Lunch as he pulled Ollie Robinson straight to a fielder in the deep.

In the second session, England legend James Anderson sent back Cheteshwar Pujara (4) and Indian captain Virat Kohli (5) off consecutive deliveries before Ajinkya Rahane ran himself out for 5.

Can KL Rahul put India ahead in Nottingham?

While India’s middle order disappointed on Day 2 in Nottingham, Rahul, playing his first Test match in nearly two years, made an impact with a fluent half-century. He was unbeaten on 57 from 151 balls when Stumps was called.

Rahul looked classy out in the middle and played with soft hands, allowing the ball to come to him. He clearly seems to have worked on his technique for the longer format of the game during his time away from red-ball cricket. Rahul had earlier struck a fine century in the warm-up match in Durham.

KL Rahul gets his half century. Welcome back to Test cricket. Classy! #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/2JdBjwedtS — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) August 5, 2021

India will be keen for Rahul to convert his half-century into a big one on Day 3 in Nottingham. He had Rishabh Pant (7 not out) for company at stumps, with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur to follow.

