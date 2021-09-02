IND vs ENG 2021: Deep Dasgupta names his playing XI for Oval Test, picks Ravichandran Ashwin

Former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta has stated that he would go in with three seamers and two spinners in India's XI for the fourth Test at The Oval. He feels the all-round abilities of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will give Virat Kohli's side enough depth in their batting in addition to an added threat with the ball.

Ashwin has not played a single game in this series so far and Dasgupta feels he is too good a player to miss out again. He believes Ashwin will have a crucial role to play at The Oval.

In a video on his YouTube channel, this is what Dasgupta had to say:

"In my playing XI, I will go in with two spinners and three seamers. Jadeja has proven in the last two-three years that you can depend on him as a No.7 batsman. Ashwin's batting at No.8 will be crucial and he is a world-class bowler. He should have played the Lord's Test as well as the last Test. In this Test he would definitely play."

Rishabh Pant will need to have clarity of thought: Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta has backed the same top six that played in the last Test. But he feels the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant will need to get back among the runs.

Dasgupta believes Pant often finds himself confused about whether to play at the ball or leave. The former cricketer wants the young wicket-keeper batsman to play freely and attack the England bowlers with a clear mind.

"Ajinkya Rahane needs to score some runs. Rishabh Pant needs to have a clarity of thought whether to leave the ball or play his shots. My 9,10,11 will be Bumrah, Shami and Siraj," Dasgupta concluded.

Deep Dasgupta's playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

💬 We are ready to bounce back in the next Test: B Arun 🗣️#TeamIndia looking positive ahead of The Oval Test 💪🏻#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/81KGyU8nqN — BCCI (@BCCI) September 1, 2021

