IND vs ENG 2021: Deep Dasgupta suggests players who can be sent to England

Former cricketer Deep Dasgupta has suggested a couple of players, who could be sent to the UK ahead of the five-match Test series against England, which starts on August 4 in Nottingham.

Team India has been marred by a couple of injury bowls. After Shubman Gill was ruled out with a knee injury, pacer Avesh Khan and all-rounder Washington Sundar are also set to miss the high-profile Test series.

Regarding Washington. There is no fracture. He has been complaining of pain in his finger for a while and it got worse when he batted in the first innings. Will fly back home with Avesh Khan over the weekend. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) July 22, 2021

Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Deep Point', Deep Dasgupta said Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar can be handy options in English conditions. He stated:

"With Avesh Khan ruled out even though he was a net bowler, it is a good opportunity to send Deepak Chahar or even Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Both are swing bowlers and are in good form and will be useful in English conditions. They are making the white ball swing, so they can definitely swing the red Duke ball in England."

The young fast bowler from Madhya Pradesh reportedly fractured his finger while fielding for Select County XI during the warm-up game against India on July 20.

"Sending Prithvi Shaw as a back-up opener will not be a bad idea" - Deep Dasgupta

With Shubman Gill ruled out, management has requested BCCI to send Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal as reserve openers. However, the offer was turned down by the selection committee which resulted in a lot of chaos.

But Deep Dasgupta believes having an in-form Prithvi Shaw in England will give India a lot of flexibility in the five-match Test series.

"There has been a debate about sending openers in the last few days but I think the kind of form Prithvi Shaw is in, he can be a good choice. Obviously there is (Abhimanyu) Easwaran, there is Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma, but sending Prithvi will not be a bad idea," Deep Dasgupta added.

