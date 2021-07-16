Despite COVID-19 scare in Team India camp, BCCI unlikely to send additional players to England: Reports

Even though a couple of members in the Team India contingent in England have tested COVID-19 positive, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is unlikely to send any replacement player to the UK.

On Thursday, reports emerged that Team India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was in quarantine after testing positive on July 8. Later in the day, it was revealed that training assistant Dayanand Garani had also tested COVID-19 positive while Wriddhiman Saha was self-isolating in London after being identified as a close contact.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the BCCI will not be sending any additional players to England to join the Team India contingent. As per the report, since Pant is asymptomatic and is nearing the end of his isolation period, the need for more players may not arise. A BCCI official confirmed the same to the paper.

The entire Indian contingent including travelling family members and caretakers were administered with the second dose of covid vaccine earlier this month in London. To mitigate any further risks, the Indian contingent is taking the Lateral Flow Test on a daily basis. #ENGvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 15, 2021

Considering the COVID-19 scenario, the selectors picked a 20-member Team India squad plus four standbys for the tour of England. With India still on the UK’s red list, any player being flown into England from India will have to undergo strict quarantine and follow the travel restrictions in place.

Before Team India, seven members of England's ODI contingent for the Pakistan series had also tested COVID-19 positive, forcing the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to announce a completely new squad for the series. A few members of the Sri Lankan camp, including batting coach Grant Flower, were also found COVID-19 positive after returning from England.

Team India players spotted at crowed places during break

Good experience watching ⚽️. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/LvOYex5svE — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 30, 2021

Amid the spread of the Delta variant in the UK, Team India members were seen visiting sporting events where crowds were allowed. While Pant and Jasprit Bumrah were at Wembley for Euro 2020 games, head coach Ravi Shastri attended Wimbledon. A BCCI press release said about Pant:

“Pant, who had not stayed in the team hotel during the break period, tested positive on 8th July. He is asymptomatic and currently undergoing self-isolation at the place where he reported positive. He is being closely monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and is on his way to recovery. He will be able to join the squad in Durham after returning two negative RT-PCR tests.”

Apart from Pant and Saha, bowling coach Bharat Arun and reserve opener Abhimanyu Easwaran are also in isolation after being identified as Garani’s close contacts. There have been reports that Easwaran might be drafted into the main squad following Shubman Gill’s injury.

Also, as a safety precaution, the Team India contingent is taking the Lateral Flow Test on a daily basis. The Indian contingent, who are traveling with family members, received their second dose of the COVID vaccine in the UK earlier this month.

Team India will play a three-day game against County XI in Durham from July 20, ahead of the five-match Test series, starting August 4 in Nottingham.

