"Don't know what's the bigger shock - Ronaldo going to United or India batting a whole day!" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan has likened Cristiano Ronaldo's whirlwind transfer to Manchester United to India's dogged showing at Headingley on Friday. The former England captain wondered what the "bigger shock" was among the two, before lauding both sporting events separately.

With their backs against the wall, Indian batsmen soldiered through some tight bowling to reduce England's massive lead to 139, losing just two wickets on a riveting day of the third Test. In the process, the visitors disproved Michael Vaughan's prediction from the day before, where he had said India won't see past Friday in the Test.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Michael Vaughan called the comeback "fantastic" and hailed the contributions of the openers and Cheteshwar Pujara. He said:

"Yeah, I am not too sure what's the bigger shock - whether Ronaldo starting for United instead of City or India batting a whole day out and taking it to Day 4. I'll deal with the football first - delighted Ronaldo is back at Manchester United, there's a real buzz that he's back in the Premier League... India today, (just) fantastic. Because the ball did a bit, it was seaming around... That opening partnership played with great substance and Pujara, I don't know what he's been drinking but he came out playing! He found is mojo and that was great to see."

In the innings, Rohit Sharma set the platform with a patient 59, Cheteshwar Pujara broke loose from his rut with a positive 180-ball 91 and skipper Virat Kohli added the icing with a near-flawless 49.

"Cheteshwar Pujara came out to bat with freedom" - Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Michael Vaughan further waxed lyrical over Pujara's knock. He said the Test specialist batted with a new-found "freedom" and a sense of enjoyment in his game. He added:

"I think he came out to bat with freedom. He probably said to himself, 'I am going to go and enjoy batting, I'll stare at the ball and look to score.' He was never going to be reckless but he just looked to score and played conveniently hard cricket strokes."

Michael Vaughan concluded by saying:

"The flicks he got away on the on-side, that's nice, as a batter under pressure, you get a few gifts, you've still got to be good enough to take them. But that punch, that Joe Root-style shot through the off-side, was an early shot I saw from him and thought, 'Wait a minute, he's looking to not just leave outside the off-stump but to score.' I really enjoyed Pujara's inings."

Indian batsmen will now face a fresher bowling attack and the second new ball today. The first hour, as always, will be crucial for both teams. England will look for at least two to three wickets in the period while the Indians will give it their all to go unscathed.

It's Stumps on Day 3 of the 3⃣rd #ENGvIND Test at Headingley!



A solid & gritty batting display by #TeamIndia to end the day at 215/2. 👍



9⃣1⃣* for @cheteshwar1

5⃣9⃣ for @ImRo45

4⃣5⃣* for captain @imVkohli



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/FChN8SDsxh pic.twitter.com/6gisdY7PXi — BCCI (@BCCI) August 27, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar