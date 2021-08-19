"Don't think Virat Kohli and his men will be affected by England's statements" - Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria feels Virat Kohli and Team India won't be affected by the statements made against them by former and current England cricketers in the media.

Kohli has come under the scanner for his supposedly over-the-top celebrations and constant sledging during India's 151-run win at Lord's. However, Danish Kaneria is of the opinion that England have always complained when the opposition team has dominated them both on the field and verbally.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria explained why the Indian team will be brimming with confidence going into the third Test and why they will not be affected by the external scrutiny over their aggression.

"England, through social media and media, are trying to down the other team by talking negatively. This was the same when we used to play against them. They couldn't do anything on the ground so would try and bring something negative to take the mental level of opposition down. But I don't think Virat Kohli and his men will be affected by these statements. Instead it will increase further," Danish Kaneria stated.

Virat Kohli's aggression was superb: Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria was impressed with the way Virat Kohli led his troops at Lord's. The Indian skipper also made use of the crowd to his advantage and put immense pressure on the England batsmen.

Kaneria also hailed Kohli for the kind of bowling changes he made over the course of the second Test. The former Pakistan leg-spinner feels Kohli's winning attitude has been instilled into the team and no external pressure will be able to change that.

"Virat Kohli's aggression was superb. He lead the way in the field and even his bowling changes were superb. So I don't think such things will affect him and his team or put them under pressure," Kaneria concluded.

The third Test between England and India will be played at Headingley, Leeds on August 25th.

