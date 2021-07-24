IND vs ENG 2021: "ECB and BCCI must make two teams and contest white-ball series" - Kamran Akmal

Veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal feels the BCCI and ECB must play a white ball series in parallel to the India vs England Test series. Akmal believes there is enough depth in both Indian and English cricket, which can allow them to expose more players to international cricket.

ECB had to field a completely new England team with Ben Stokes as the captain for the ODI series against Pakistan due to the COVID-19 cases in the English camp. However, the England team still managed to beat Pakistan 3-0. The BCCI also fielded a new-look Indian team that beat Sri Lanka 2-1 in ODIs.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Kamran Akmal explained how both ECB and BCCI can provide international exposure to the huge pool of players that they have.

"The way this new-look Indian team has performed has been simply outstanding. The ECB and the BCCI must now think about doing a white ball series in parallel to the Test series. They have the ability to make two teams each and can play white-ball cricket with some other country. This will give the players confidence and experience at international level," Kamran Akmal stated.

Team India in difficulty with injury woes in England: Kamran Akmal

Washington Sundar has a finger injury and has been ruled out of the India-England series - Avesh, Gill and now Sundar. The list’s only growing — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) July 22, 2021

The main Indian team that is preparing for the Test series in England are ravaged by a number of injuries. After Shubman Gill was ruled out due to a shin injury, Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar will also miss the series due to injuries sustained in the warm-up game against County Select XI.

But the two biggest injury concerns will be skipper Virat Kohli and deputy Ajinkya Rahane, who missed the warm-up game due to a stiff back and a hamstring issue respectively. Kamran Akmal feels the Indian team will have a hard time in England having to deal with so many injuries.

"There so many injury concerns in the Indian camp that is preparing for the England series. First Shubman Gill was injured, then Sundar got injured. Skipper Kohli had a stiff back and it will be interesting to see whether he sits out of the first Test. Rahane has a hamstring issue to so without these 2-3 players, things might get difficult for India," Kamran Akmal concluded.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee