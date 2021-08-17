"England look like they'll go down, India very likely to dominate next 3 Tests" - Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer believes Virat Kohli-led Team India will outright dominate the remaining three Tests of the ongoing Pataudi Trophy. The former opener said England currently lack any adequate batting support for skipper Joe Root and look destined to go further down in the series.

Wasim Jaffer's observations, recorded on his official YouTube channel on Tuesday, came against the backdrop of India's 151-run triumph at Lord's. Root's unbeaten 180 in the first innings was the only silver lining for the hosts as no other batter recorded more than 55 runs from both innings. Jaffer said in this regard:

"England will have to recover really quickly now and sort out their batting more than the bowling. They rely heavily on Joe Root and someone else needs to step up and do so quickly otherwise they look like they'll go down. India haven't won a Test series [in England] for a while but it looks very likely that this Indian team is going to dominate the next Test and probably even further in this series."

🚨NEW VIDEO🚨

Dear England, never mess with India around 15th August!



This win got me so excited I’m wearing the Indian jersey for the boys. This is one for the ages!



Video: https://t.co/AicEwezosT#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/rcl479r3ra — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 17, 2021

Even in the series charts, Root is leading the pack with 386 runs, but six of the top eight scorers are Indians, and the list also includes pacer Mohammed Shami.

"This Indian side proved that they don't give up" - Wasim Jaffer

KL Rahul: "If you go after one of our guys all eleven will come right back!"



The wolf is the strength of the pack.

The pack is the strength of the wolf.

And this pack of wolves did some glorious hunting today. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/XoInAXr2gS — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 16, 2021

Wasim Jaffer further lauded the never-give-up spirit of Virat Kohli's men. He saw Monday's victory at Lord's as a continuation of the historical Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 in Australia and India's 4-1 win over England at home in February-March. Jaffer added:

"Hats off to this Indian side because they have been doing this for a while now. It was the same during the Australian tour, they had their backs against the wall not in one but many Test matches and they proved that they don't give up. They played exactly like this even in India against England after being one-nil down to win the series 3-1. They have been outstanding."

The remaining three Tests of the series will be played at Headingly, the Oval and Old Trafford, beginning on August 25, September 2 and September 10 respectively.

