“Excited to play against a really good Indian outfit” - Sam Curran

England all-rounder Sam Curran is confident that the white-ball team can compete against a strong Indian outfit on even terms in the upcoming series.

After winning the first Test in Chennai, England went on to concede a four-match series 1-3. England's limited-overs squad, though, wears a completely different look, led by World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan.

Speaking at a virtual press conference ahead of the T20I series, Sam Curran discussed England’s chances in the upcoming series. He asserted:

“There are a lot of players who didn’t play the Test matches who are in the T20 team. That might be beneficial, you can say. But most of the players move on quickly and focus on what’s ahead and try and improve. Come Friday, and the team that goes out there is going to be really excited to play against a really good Indian outfit. So it is going to be a great series and I am sure you will enjoy it as well.”

The T20I series will kick-off with the first of five matches in Ahmedabad on March 12.

Looking to improve my game in all different conditions: Sam Curran

Sam Curran is no stranger to Indian conditions, having featured in the Indian Premier League. He played nine matches for Kings XI Punjab in the 2019 season, but was released by the franchise.

The 22-year-old also played in the 2020 edition for Chennai Super Kings, but that tournament was held in the UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Admitting that the India series will be a massive learning curve for him, Sam Curran revealed that his aim as an international cricketer is to improve his game in varied conditions. He said:

“I have actually managed to come to India a few times now. I am really excited. There is a big section of white-ball cricket coming up now. It’s an exciting time. I love playing in the white-ball format. It will be about trying to put in performances, improve my game in all different conditions. It’s going to be a good time for me to learn, keep progressing in my game and put in performances that can help England win some games. Really excited for what’s ahead.”

Apart from 21 Tests, Sam Curran has so far featured in five ODIs and eight T20Is for England, and is a highly-rated talent.