IND vs ENG 2021: Fans left confused as Ravichandran Ashwin bats left-handed in the nets

Along with his bowling, Ravichandran Ashwin is also capable of bamboozling the best of batsmen. However, he has confused his fans by posting a couple of photos of him batting left-handed in the nets.

The post included a couple of photos of the orthodox bowler playing a straight drive and a leave left-handed. Ravichandran Ashwin even talked about his desire to 'ignite something different; in the caption, suggesting that he's perhaps trying his hand at the inverted technique.

You can view the post below:

The desire to ignite something different every day never burns out. 🤜 🔥🔥🤩 pic.twitter.com/6U9s7LZpP6 — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 26, 2021

Most fans believed it to be Ravichandran Ashwin's attempt to add another skill to his arsenal. Some even joked about how he's trying to directly compete with Ravindra Jadeja for the prized spot in the Indian Test XI. It wasn't much of a surprise, either, considering how the Chennai lad has previously dabbled in left-hand bowling.

However, a few fans noticed some irregularities - like the mirror images of brand logos behind the nets - before one journalist, Saurabh Malhotra, even came out and shared the 'actual photos' of the session.

The actual pictures. No carom ball on Twitter, Ash. 😜 https://t.co/B5rtPNbIRC pic.twitter.com/0qwIVYmoYL — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) August 26, 2021

Why is Ravichandran Ashwin not playing against England?

Will Ashwin get a chance in the final two Tests?

Ravichandran Ashwin is fit and arguably at the peak of his powers. However, he hasn't been able to squeeze his way into the playing XI so far in the Test series against England. There are a couple of reasons behind this.

Firstly, India don't trust his batting ability yet, at least not more than Ravindra Jadeja's, despite his stunning hundred in Chennai against England earlier this year. Second, conditions in the UK haven't been conducive to off-spin at all, which also shows in Jadeja's wicketless tally in the first two Tests.

Ashwin was expected to get the nod at Headingley, which offered the driest surface of the series in the third Test. However, India decided to go with their winning combination from Lord's and stuck with the four pacers plus one spinner combination.

It will be interesting to see how the result of the third Test impacts Ravichandran Ashwin's chances of playing in the series.

