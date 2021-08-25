"Alexa, how to play a careless shot? - ask Rishabh Pant" - Fans slam Indian wicketkeeper-batsman for yet another failure in England

Rishabh Pant has fallen from being the apple of every Indian eye a few months ago to a "fraud" and "blind slogger". The drop in reputation came as the young wicketkeeper-batsman once again failed to score big in England and got out for a nine-ball two at Headingley.
Rishabh Pant's wicket, coming off a lazy, unwarranted push to a short delivery outside the off-stump, reduced India to 58-5 in the first innings. It also gave Ollie Robinson his second wicket of the day after the right-handed pacer dismissed Ajinkya Rahane with a leaveable delivery.
Fans on Twitter fumed at the wicket, digging out Rishabh Pant's lowly stats in England and complaining about his old tendency to fail to play according to the situation. The following are the best of the reactions:
Rohit Sharma in spotlight after Rishabh Pant's wicket
Although Rishabh Pant is currently taking the lion's share of criticism, he wasn't the only one who played a poor shot and failed to make it count on Wednesday. Apart from Rohit Sharma, all of India's top-six specialist batsmen either went for avoidable expansive drives - read Virat Kohli - or played away from their bodies.
Amidst all this, Sharma looked the only one to have kept his focus intact after the euphoric win at Lord's. He has played late, avoided everything outside off-stump and ensured all his edges fall short of fielders due to his short hands.
However, the senior opener was still nowhere near a substantial total when Rishabh Pant got out. He, too, let his guard down and fell to the short-ball ploy for the umpteenth time in the series, walking back for a 105-ball 19.
Ravindra Jadeja will have to do what he has done so far in the series - bide his time until the right moment - and push the score as much as possible. India's hopes are pinned on their tail which don't draw historic confidence but are coming off some recent success. England, meanwhile, are all charged up and deservedly so.
Who'll prevail? Only time will tell.