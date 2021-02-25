Twitterati in splits as Wasim Jaffer trolls England with yet another savage tweet

Wasim Jaffer has taken yet another dig at England through a funny tweet. The former Indian batsman posted a picture of the Titanic sinking.

He further commented that some people would still argue about viewing the ship from all angles, despite its sinking being clearly visible. Here is what Wasim Jaffer tweeted:

"*The Titanic has sunk* Some people: How can you be so sure the Titanic has sunk without looking at it from all angles?"

*The Titanic has sunk*

Some people: How can you be so sure the Titanic has sunk without looking at it from all angles? 😛😅 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/RbJwHU7mvz — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 25, 2021

To provide context, the England team was unhappy with a lot of decisions not going their way on Day 1 of the third Test in Ahmedabad. While the dubious umpire's call LBWs went the way of the visitors, they also got the rub of the green for some of the controversial decisions by the third umpire Shamsuddin.

One of the decisions while Team India was batting, was Ben Stokes' catch of Shubman Gill. The ball seemed to touch the grass while Stokes tried to grasp it. But what raised a few eyebrows was that the third umpire was quick to overturn the on-field decision of out, without checking other angles.

A similar situation happened with Rohit Sharma's controversial stumping decision late in the day. Although it seemed that his foot was in the air, the third umpire just took a look at one angle and quickly adjudged him not out.

Fans on Twitter hail Wasim Jaffer for his humorous tweet

England skipper Joe Root was livid with the supposedly poor umpiring and was seen arguing with the on-field umpires. During the press conference after the end of the first day's play, opening batsman Zak Crawley expressed the visitors' frustration about the umpire not checking multiple angles.

Wasim Jaffer's tweet did tickle a few bones on Twitter as fans hailed the former Indian opener for his witty humor. Here is what they had to say:

Joe Root be like : pic.twitter.com/f0rsqbdOSu — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) February 25, 2021

good one Wasim bhai... we always wanted an indian twitter handle who trolls opposition very hard.. their retired players and media are trolling India each and every second, not appreciating the level of cricket played by team India.. Continue to do this — JMR (@imjimmyraval) February 25, 2021

Hahaha. Sir ji, do start a meme page on Insta. Would love to follow you over there — Pranav Sharma (@PranavS77841866) February 25, 2021

Ahmedabad has an urgent requirement for coffin dancers pic.twitter.com/KhXABTUVCN — Vats of India (@enggbhatta) February 25, 2021

Absolutely. I don't know why England players are so interested in teaching umpires how to umpire. If they had focussed half of that energy on their batting, they would not have been in this situation. — Jitendra Kota (@JitendraKota1) February 25, 2021

Perhaps the unrest in the English camp could also be because they are way behind Team India in the third Test. Only time will tell whether they will be able to stage a strong comeback.