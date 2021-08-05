IND vs ENG 2021: "Rehne do mat karo" - Fans vent frustration with hilarious memes as India-England Test is halted thrice in 1 over

Fans around the world were left frustrated as the enthralling contest between India and England at Trent Bridge was halted thrice within a single over due to inclement weather, before being called off entirely.

James Anderson had bowled the first ball of his 46th over when the umpires first advised the players to head back due to bad light. Play resumed after an hour and 45 minutes, only to see one ball delivered before rain intervened once again.

If that wasn't enough, the veteran pacer hurled two more deliveries after another half-hour hiatus but had to run back against boos from the crowd as the rain gods reappeared. India's KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant also joined them in the to-and-fro, with their reactions changing from frowns to rueful smiles.

While the 22 players and thousands of umbrella weilding spectators at Trent Bridge couldn't do much else, the myriad fans at home took to Twitter to vent their frustration. Their reactions, mostly rib-tickling memes, revolved around the pre-eminence of rain in English conditions and how there can be no worse curse on Test cricket.

Here are the best of the reactions:

14:51 - Rain stops play at Trent Bridge between England and India



16:15 - Jimmy Anderson bowls one ball



16:17 - Rain stops play again



🤦‍♂️#ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/3RDuPYoU40 — William Hill (@WilliamHill) August 5, 2021

When playing in England, instead of saying rain stops play.. we should say sun starts play when the game is on.#ENGvsIND — SachiN TaprwaL (@Itz_sachin4444) August 5, 2021

Bad light, rain, umbrellas.

Part & parcel of cricket in England.#ENGvsIND — Ajay Srinivasan (@Ajaychairman) August 5, 2021

Death. Taxes. Rain during cricket in England. Always a certainty 😂 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) August 5, 2021

It is so frustrating watching cricket played in England. Rain always comes along.#INDvENG — Sarthak Gupta (@sarthak3610) August 5, 2021

#ENGvsIND

England bowlers when they see clouds but can't bowl because of Rain: pic.twitter.com/zyZ6njBcpQ — Rajneesh Chaudhary (@Rajneesh_16) August 5, 2021

Rehne do mat karo. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 5, 2021

Players walk in …



Play resumes at 46.1 overs



Anderson to Rahul - Rahul lets it go



Rain returns



Play stopped due to rain at 46.2 overs



Players walk back



Maybe this is how Cricket in England should be played 😄#IndvEng pic.twitter.com/nm4xMgk5Tz — Karthik Rao (@Cric_Karthikk) August 5, 2021

Rain in England pic.twitter.com/SdarQWe5jO — Common Man 🇮🇳 (@Nahi___bataunga) August 5, 2021

When India bats in England mostly in test matches there will be rain 🤷‍♂️ #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/t9ezqzb2mg — Vardhan (@var_Dhann) August 5, 2021

Match in England rain be like : pic.twitter.com/ibvSHiace4 — Alisha (@imurAlisha) August 5, 2021

Also read: From stadium roofs to 'Brumbrella,' can cricket solve its rain problem?

India-England Test evenely poised after rain interruptions

At the final break, India's innings stood at 125-4, 58 runs behind England's first-innings total. Rahul has been the pick of the Indian batsmen with his sound 151-ball 57. Wicketkeeper-batsman Pant is partnering him with a 8-ball 7.

The visitors will certainly be happier with the delays, considering how Anderson swung the momentum back into his team's favor with back-to-back wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper's dismissal - a rare golden duck - was an especially huge blow after the near-flawless opening stand between Rahul and Rohit Sharma.

Both Rahul and Pant were in a similar post-collapse situation in the last Test India played in England. Both batsmen scored tons in that game and resurrected their team's innings with a record 204-run stand. India will hope for something similar when the play resumes on Friday.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee