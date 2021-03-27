“Felt like I was watching a computer game or replays” - Stuart Broad in awe of England’s batting effort

Stuart Broad has praised England’s attacking masterclass in their six-wicket win over India in the second ODI. He compared the visitors' run chase to a computer game, suggesting England’s batting blitzkrieg was a highlight reel on its own.

England wrapped up their highest ODI chase against India in no time, reaching 337 in just 43.3 overs. The visitors hit an astonishing 20 sixes, with the England batsmen going after the bowlers from ball one.

Stuart Broad discussed England’s batting performance on Sky Sports, admitting the power-hitting left him impressed.

“It was astonishing. It was great entertainment, brilliant skill, amazing power. Felt like I was watching a computer game or replays like ‘What? Another one, another one!’. They weren’t just clearing the ropes. Fielders didn’t stand a chance, they were going twenty rows back,” Broad said.

England came in for criticism following their batting collapse in the first ODI. But the visitors stuck to their strengths and didn’t take their foot off the pedal throughout their chase in the second game. Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow notched up another 100-plus opening stand before Ben Stokes joined the party.

The visitors' attacking intent paid off, with England cruising to 337/4 to level the three-match series 1-1. In a match which saw 64% of the runs scored in boundaries, Stuart Broad praised England for their nonchalant batting style.

“It was like they were having throwdowns and doing range hitting in practice without a care in the world. There were doing it in an international game with the series on the line,” Broad added.

Michael Atherton curious to see the India's response in 3rd ODI against England

Michael Atherton praised England for sticking to their strengths and not deviating from their game plan in light of criticism after the first ODI.

“That has been the constant message for the last four years and it has served them well. They are the No.1 ranked side in the world and they are the world champions,” Atherton said.

The former cricketer also suggested that losing the second game has put India under pressure. Atherton explained the hosts will ponder whether their cautious approach at the top is the best way to play a 50-over game.

“What is fascinating now is that it has thrown back questions to India. So the question for England after the first game was whether they are going to dial down on the aggression? Absolutely not. The way they have played today and by winning, the question’s thrown back to India now. The way they are playing, is that enough aggressive intent at the top of the order?” Atherton added.

England and India have taken different approaches at the start of their innings. Virat Kohli's side have started cautiously, determined to keep wickets in hand so they can accelerate towards the end.

But England have come out all guns blazing, with Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow taking full advantage of the field restrictions to give electric starts. With scores of 89/0 and 59/0 in the powerplay, Atherton claims it will be interesting to see whether India stick by their game plan after the heavy defeat.

“The daylight after the opening powerplay in both these games, particularly the first game which England should have won in my view as well. There’s a huge distance, and to make up that differential with Bairstow and Roy giving them such an advantage is quite hard. So, whether India now change the way they play remains to be seen.”

The India-England ODI series decider will be played at the same venue on Sunday.

