IND vs ENG 2021: "First name on any team sheet" - Michael Vaughan lauds 'brilliant cricketer' Ravindra Jadeja

Former England captain Michael Vaughan praised Ravindra Jadeja after the all-rounder made history at Trent Bridge. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star became the fifth Indian, as well as the fifth-fastest player in the sport's history, to achieve the double feat of 2000 runs and 200 wickets in the longest format of the game.

Vaughan sent out a tweet acknowledging Ravindra Jadeja's effort and termed him a brilliant cricketer. Jadeja played a crucial knock to hand India the lead and frustrated the England bowling attack during his time at the crease.

Brilliant Cricketer @imjadeja !!! First name on any team sheet … #ENGvsIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 6, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja plays a fine hand to stretch India's lead

The all-rounder's inclusion into the playing eleven was a controversial one. Jadeja's presence meant lead spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had to sit out the fixture.

While he could not mark his presence with the ball, with the pacers stealing the limelight, Jadeja justified the selection with a sublime fifty in the first innings. He arrived at the crease with the score at a precarious 145-5 after the loss of Rishabh Pant's wicket.

Jadeja stitched a vital 60-run partnership with the settled KL Rahul. While Rahul could not convert his knock into a major milestone, Jadeja kept the scoreboard ticking along with Mohammad Shami to register his fifty.

In the process, he reached 2000 Test runs as well with a boundary. The left-arm cricketer became the fifth-fastest to reach 2000 runs and 200 wickets after Ian Botham, Kapil Dev, Imran Khan and R Ashwin.

England finally got the vital wicket of Jadeja through Ollie Robinson. Jadeja went for a slog one too many and saw his effort caught by Stuart Broad. His innings of 56 came off 86 deliveries and comprised of 8 fours and a solitary six.

Ravindra Jadeja's knock ensured that India dragged their lead to 50, which could be vital given how the game has been played so far and the conditions on offer.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee