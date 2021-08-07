IND vs. ENG 2021: "Goat turned into a dragon!"- Fans erupt as Jasprit Bumrah picks another fifer

Jasprit Bumrah was once again the star of the show for India as he ended up with figures of 5-64 in the second innings and helped bowl out England for 303. With this, India has been set a target of 209 to win the first Test.

Bumrah wasn't having the best of times with the ball in the World Test Championship final, and many began to doubt his ability in red-ball cricket.

However, after picking up four wickets in the first innings, the speedster backed it up with five wickets in the second essay and proved his critics wrong.

Twitter reacts to Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant fifer

9 for 110. He is such a champion. #Bumrah. The bowlers have done their bit — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 7, 2021

Five-wicket hauls of Bumrah in Test:



5/54 at Wanderers

5/85 at Trent Bridge

6/33 at Melbourne

5/7 at Viv Richards Stadium

6/27 at Sabina Park

5/85 at Trent Bridge



India has won everytime when Bumrah takes five wickets & they need 209 to continue the streak — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 7, 2021

Five wicket haul for Bumrah, he is back, back with the bang. The best in the business. pic.twitter.com/XY3EatlDbj — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 7, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah has 6 five-wicket hauls in Tests and all came outside Asia. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 7, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah fifer! This is exactly what I stayed awake to see! How good!🔥 #ENGvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) August 7, 2021

Bumrah has been spitting fire! Goat turned into a dragon. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 7, 2021

Bumrah in this Test! 😎 pic.twitter.com/xCNU1Ezzf2 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 6, 2021

5 wicket haul in an innings... 9 wickets in the match... That's #Bumrah for you. 🔥 #INDvENG — Arnab Bhattacharyya (@TheBongGunner) August 7, 2021

No chance India are chasing these runs down. 150 would have been too many. #ENGvsIND — Tom Clisham (@TomClisham) August 7, 2021

Proper test cricket between #ENGvsIND … loving every moment of it. Chasing 209 won’t be cake walk, KL Rahul and Rohit need to lay proper foundation — Fiso Mazibuko (@fismaz007) August 7, 2021

Fans on Twitter were ecstatic to see Jasprit Bumrah back to his best. They also expressed what they felt about the target of 209 runs, as batting in the fourth innings could be tricky.

England started the day in jittery fashion as they lost Rory Burns and Zak Crawley fairly early. However, Joe Root was determined to change the momentum in England's favor.

The England skipper played a counter-attacking brand of cricket, and that caught the Indian bowlers off guard.

He built a strong partnership with Dom Sibley and took England's lead past the three-figure mark. Although India kept chipping away with wickets at regular intervals, Root ensured that didn't affect the run-flow.

Jasprit Bumrah provided the vital breakthrough as Root departed after scoring a wonderful hundred. The speedster completed his fifer through a brilliant inswinging yorker to Stuart Broad.

India has shown vulnerability in their batting, and that was visible in the first innings. Although conditions have got better for batting, India hasn't fared well in the fourth innings away from home.

Only time will tell whether Virat Kohli and his men will start the series on a winning note.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar