IND vs ENG 2021: Graeme Swann predicts massive win for India in upcoming Test series

Graeme Swann has predicted a massive 3-1 victory for Team India in the upcoming Pataudi Trophy. The former spinner said the visitors are ahead in most departments, and England's 1-0 defeat against New Zealand in June might just catch the hosts low on confidence for the rubber.

India and England will play five Tests, starting on August 4. The last time Virat Kohli's men toured here, they suffered a 4-1 drubbing. But Graeme Swann feels that a repeat of that scoreline is unlikely because of England's faulty batting lineup and an almost rudderless spin department.

"What I'll say is, and I always say this in England, one Test will be rained off! One match will be drawn due to the rain. I think there will be four results. After watching England play New Zealand, and then New Zealand play India, I think India are in a better place batting-wise. Bowling, they are similar so I am going to say 3-1 to India. Oh, or should I say 2-2? You know, I really want to back England, because I obviously played for them and I love my country. But we are so weak on spin bowling at the moment and later on in the summer in England, spin really does come into the equation, the wickets will turn unless they leave it really green," Graeme Swann told Sportskeeda Cricket's YouTube channel in an exclusive chat.

Graeme Swann added:

"...I am going to go India 3-1, it doesn't fill me with joy to say that but I think India are a better team and the fact that New Zealand beat England in that 2-match series, I don't think that augurs well unless they sort their batting out. Two more players in the top-6 have to support Joe Root."

India haven't won a series in England since 2007 when Rahul Dravid led them to a 1-0 win. Four of the five Tests in 2018 were highly competitive but India failed to hold on to crucial advantages and paid the price.

While the look of the team hasn't changed much since three years ago, all Indian players are more experienced and battle-ready, in stark contrast to the hosts' young and slightly inexperienced team.

"Ravichandran Ashwin should play every single match" - Graeme Swann

Graeme Swann further advised India to pick Ravichandran Ashwin for all five Tests. He elaborated how, against the perception, spinners like Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja can also enjoy some decent turn and bounce in English conditions.

"Ravi should play in every single match. The wickets prepared in India were too spin-friendly... I think I'll be very surprised and disappointed if the wickets in England are all really green and damp for seamers. Because that's not how English cricket is. We should play on good wickets like they generally are in England and spinners should definitely play a role... there is scope for a spinner to take wickets in England. The dukes' ball stays very hard, you get a good bounce and can also get it to go the other way if you use your wrist cleverly. You have two play one spinner, I am not sure about two but definitely one," Graeme Swann signed off.

