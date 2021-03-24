Hardik Pandya’s birthday wishes for brother Krunal Pandya capture their amazing bond of friendship

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has wished his brother Krunal Pandya on his birthday with an adorable video. The post captures the amazing bond between the two cricketers from Baroda.

Krunal Pandya turned 30 today. On Tuesday, he made a sensational ODI debut against England, hammering the fastest fifty by a debutant in one-dayers.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Hardik uploaded a video with a compilation of pictures and clips of the duo. The video captures the heartfelt journey of the brothers and also reiterates the amazing chemistry that they share.

Along with the video, Hardik shared the caption:

“We’re on this journey together bhai right from the start. The highs, the lows, I’m lucky to have you by my side. Happy birthday big bro @krunalpandya_official.”

Krunal Pandya (58 not out) and KL Rahul (62 not out) featured in a scintillating sixth-wicket stand of 112 in the first ODI as India put up a challenging 317 for on the board.

In response, England were bowled out for 251 as another debutant, Prasidh Krishna also claimed record figures of 4 for 54. Jonny Bairstow top-scored for England with a 66-ball 94.

Krunal Pandya dedicates debut fifty to late father

After notching up a half-century in his first ODI, Krunal Pandya pointed the bat towards the heavens, remembering his late father, who passed away in January this year.

At the mid-innings, speaking to the host broadcaster, a teary-eyed Krunal Pandya said:

“This one is for my dad. I did get emotional when I got my cap.”

Overwhelmed by emotions, he couldn’t speak any further and walked away. He was also hugged by brother Hardik in what became the image of the day.

After India’s 66-run triumph, Krunal Pandya took to social media and paid tribute to his father once again. Sharing glimpses from his ODI debut, he wrote:

“Papa, with every ball you were always on my mind and in my heart. Tears rolled down my face as I felt your presence with me. Thank you for being my strength, for being the biggest support I’ve had. I hope I made you proud. This is for you Papa, everything we do is for you, Papa.”

Apart from scoring a quickfire half-century, Krunal Pandya also claimed his maiden ODI wicket, having Sam Curran caught at long-off. He finished with 1 for 59 in his 10 overs.

The second ODI of the three-match series will be played on March 26 in Pune.