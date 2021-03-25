“He's one of the best in the world right now in white-ball cricket” - Deep Dasgupta on Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Deep Dasgupta has heaped praise on Bhuvneshwar Kumar following the pacer's impressive performance against England in the T20I series and the first ODI.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has returned to the Indian side after struggling with injuries for over a year. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, he has once again become the leader of India’s pace bowling battery.

His impressive displays against England have earned him plaudits from one and all. Discussing Kumar’s exploits on Sports Today, Deep Dasgupta claimed the fast bowler is one of the world’s best in white-ball cricket.

"Bhuvneshwar is not someone who will bowl at 145kph. If you look at him, he comes across as average. But he is not. He is one of the best in the world right now in white-ball cricket," Dasgupta said.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's contribution has been there for everyone to see during the India-England series. He has consistently picked up wickets in powerplays, bowled accurately in death overs and provided India with vital breakthroughs during the middle overs.

The pacer's swing is back in full flow, with the 31-year-old showing signs of returning to peak fitness. Deep Dasgupta added in this regard:

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the ball swinging is a big positive. We don't talk enough, we take him for granted. It's a big positive, him coming out of his injury and bowling as well as he did before, that's a huge positive."

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s stats for the England series

Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up four wickets in five T20Is, finishing the series as India's second-highest wicket-taker. His economy rate of 6.39 was the best by any bowler from both teams.

Advertisement

The pacer made an equally impressive start to the ODI series, returning with figures of 9-0-30-2 in the first match. On that note, Deep Dasgupta explained why Kumar is one of the best bowlers in the world.

"It's very rare that somebody is good with the old ball and the new ball. He is a proper banker. He bowls all the tough overs. His biggest asset is he is so calm under pressure. He reads the opposition very well, he reads the game situation well. He is one of the top bowlers in the world," Dasgupta added.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will next be in action in the second India-England ODI on Friday. The hosts currently lead the three-match series 1-0.

This series has been a huge return to form for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Four wickets, Economy 6.4rpo, and an average Bowling Impact of +7.3 - the best he's recorded in a T20I series since SA in 2018. The difference between the two sides today. #INDvENG — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 20, 2021