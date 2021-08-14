IND vs ENG 2021: How much fund did Ruth Strauss Foundation raise from Day 2 at Lord's?

Both India and England team members sported red caps on the second day's play at Lord's to support the cause of the Ruth Strauss Cancer foundation.

Former England skipper Andrew Strauss set up the Ruth Strauss Cancer foundation after his wife Ruth lost the battle against Lung cancer and passed away in 2018 at the age of 46. The foundation provides financial support to children for research on non-smoking lung cancer and also emotional assistance to people dealing with it.

Aside from the India and England players, the commentary team and spectators at the venue have also donned red color in some part of their clothing to show support and observe 'Red for Ruth' day on Friday.

After receiving support from all the players and some of the audience, the Ruth Strauss Foundation has raised £530,721 funds on day two at Lord's.

"Once you see your name on the honors board, you feel a sense of achievement" - KL Rahul on entering the Lord's honours after his 129 in first innings

At the post-stumps press conference on Friday, Indian opener KL Rahul revealed that he felt a sense of achievement after he etched his name on the Lord's honors board with a majestic 129 in the first innings of the second Test.

He then added that every century in Test cricket has its distinct significance. Speaking about his knock, KL Rahul said:

"You know, every time you walk out on the pitch to play for your country, you want to do well and score runs and give a good start to the team while opening the batting. It was special once I stepped off the ground, and once you see your name on the honors board, you feel a sense of achievement, a sense of pride, which I had no different. "

KL Rahul added:

"But yeah, every Test hundred is very, very special, especially after making a comeback. In the couple of years that I have played Test cricket, and even before I got dropped, I scored a couple of hundreds, so a Test hundred is always special, and when it's at Lord's, it becomes even better."

