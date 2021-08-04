IND vs ENG 2021: "I always look back on that 2018 series, thinking, yes, I can perform at this level"- Sam Curran

England all-rounder Sam Curran recalled England's comprehensive 4-1 series win over India in the 2018 Test series at home. The left-armer was adjudged the Player of the Series and had performed extremely well with both bat and ball.

Sam Curran feels that particular series has given him the confidence that he can execute his skills at the highest level. He believes India is a world-class side and performing well against them has given him the belief that he belongs at this level.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Sam Curran explained the importance of the 2018 Test series against India to him personally.

"I always remember the exciting parts of that series. Luckily for me, it went well with bat and ball and we managed to win 4-1. Looking back on it, it gives you great confidence when you perform against that type of opposition. For me, there's no better feeling. I always look back on that, thinking, yes, I can perform at this level. It gives you belief that you can perform against high-quality players," Sam Curran asserted.

The Edgbaston Test is my favorite: Sam Curran

Sam Curran has revealed that his favorite memory from that 2018 series against India was England winning the Edgbaston Test. It was a closely fought contest and ended in a thrilling finish.

Sam Curran scored a half-century in that game and had also picked up a fifer. England ended up winning the game on the last day by 31 runs and Curran was the Player of the Match.

"That Edgbaston Test was my favourite, the way we won that game on the last day, last session, where it could have gone either way. I think we needed four-five wickets. And yeah, the way I batted, the way I bowled. The whole atmosphere at that stadium - it was my first experience of Edgbaston, so great memories," Sam Curran signed off.

The first Test between England and India will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Wednesday.

