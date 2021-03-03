“I don’t think it’s fair on him” – Virat Kohli slams Cheteshwar Pujara’s critics

Virat Kohli came out in Cheteshwar Pujara's support after the Indian skipper was asked to explain the India no.3's recent struggles against left-arm spin. Virat Kohli termed the criticism unfair, naming Cheteshwar Pujara as one of India’s key Test batsmen.

Cheteshwar Pujara has found runs hard to come by in the ongoing 4-match series against England. He has scored just 116 runs in three games at an underwhelming average of 23.6. Pujara has specifically struggled against Jack Leach, with the England left-arm spinner dismissing him thrice in five innings.

It is not the first time Cheteshwar Pujara’s deficiencies against left-arm spinners has come under scrutiny. In 2019, Aditya Sarwate of Vidarbha got the better of Cheteshwar Pujara twice in 16 balls during the Ranji Trophy Final.

Asked about Cheteshwar Pujara's struggles against left-arm spin, the Indian skipper rubbished such perceptions, saying:

“If you now start criticising his game at home then, I don’t think it’s fair on him. He has been a world-class performer for a long period of time. I will keep saying this again and again. Along with Jinks, Pujara is our most important Test player. He will continue to be so.”

Leach v Pujara update: 46 runs, 3 wickets, from 10.4 overs.

Previously, Pujara had only been out 6 times to left-arm spin in his career, for 808 runs, in 312 overs. #INDvENG — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) February 24, 2021

Virat Kohli also reminded everyone how Cheteshwar Pujara was earlier pulled up for not scoring enough runs away from home.

During the initial phase of his Test career, \Cheteshwar Pujara was deemed unsuitable for foreign conditions. But the batsman worked on his game and is now regarded as India’s premier batsman on seaming tracks.

“The fact of the matter is that four years ago, he was criticised for not scoring away from home. (People said) He was only a home track bully, and he only scored in India. Now he’s performing for you everywhere outside India,” observed Kohli.

Referring to Cheteshwar Pujara’s underwhelming returns in the series, Virat Kohli pointed out that barring a few, most of the batsmen have found it tough to get runs.

“Now in a few innings where every batsman has struggled barring maybe Rohit and couple of innings where Ash played well, Jinks got a fifty, and I played well, It’s not been easy.”

Virat Kohli doesn’t see a problem with Cheteshwar Pujara’s form

Former chief selector and coach Anshuman Gaekwad recently provided his take on Cheteshwar Pujara’s recent struggles against left-arm spin. Speaking to IANS, Anshuman Gaekwad had said:

"With Cheteshwar, he is using his feet, stretching, everything is okay. But many times, he has been playing half-cock. When he is in doubt, he doesn't stretch (full) against the left-arm spinner. That is where he is stuck with lbw or is caught in the slips."

But Virat Kohli refused to dissect any perceived deficiencies in Cheteshwar Pujara's game. The Indian skipper said that Pujara is aware of the areas he needs to focus on.

“First and foremost, Cheteshwar Pujara himself knows the things he needs to improve on. About the technicalities of the game, you can probably speak to the batting coach about how Cheteshwar’s game is forming against left-arm spin and all that.”

Virat Kohli reiterated that he isn’t concerned about Cheteshwar Pujara’s form. He backed Cheteshwar Pujara to come up trumps against any challenge that comes his away.

“Every cricketer, every batsman faces some sort of challenges in terms of a couple of areas where they might find a bit of need for improvement. That happens to all of us constantly. These are very responsible guys who first and foremost go into the nets. Bat more than anyone else to iron out their flaws, and I’m sure he’ll keep solidifying his game moving forward. But there is absolutely no concern when it comes to Cheteshwar Pujara.”