IND vs ENG 2021: "I feel Team India is well prepared for the series" - Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer believes Team India are well prepared for the upcoming series. He believes that not playing a practice match before the World Test Championship final was a drawback for India.

But for the Test series against England, Team India have prepared adequately by playing a practice match against County XI in Durham. Virat Kohli's men now look set for the series opener on Wednesday (August 4).

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Wasim Jaffer previewed the first Test between England and India. Jaffer opined that New Zealand was well prepared before the WTC final after playing two Tests against England. He also opined that India is now better prepared for the upcoming series. On the matter, he said:

" Same way, I feel India team is well prepared now. They have been in England for a long time and have enough practice under their belt compared to England."

Jaffer opined that most of the England players would find it difficult in the first few Tests of the series as they lack match practice in red-ball cricket.

"Lots of England players have been playing in the Hundred leading up to the series. So I feel they will be short of red-ball practice coming into this Test, which will go in favor of the Indian team. England also suffered a huge setback with Ben Stokes taking an indefinite break due to mental health issues. He will be missing. He is a very key part of this England team, not just as a batter but as an all-rounder he gives crucial breakthroughs with the ball at different stages of the game," said Wasim Jaffer.

England side's inexperience in the batting order will favor Team India: Wasim Jaffer

The 43-year old also pointed out the fact that James Anderson loves to bowl at Trent Bridge, so it will be a challenge for the Indian batsmen to counter his threat. But the inexperience in England's batting unit will work in favor of India, according to Jaffer.

"Collectively, it is a huge setback for England, as they rely a lot on Joe Root and Ben Stokes. The other players aren't that experienced as far as international cricket is concerned. I think this will go in favor of the Indian team," added Jaffer

On this day 10 years ago, at Trent Bridge ⏪

James Anderson achieves his career-best bowling figures of 11/71, as England thrash Pakistan by a mammoth 354 runs. Pakistan were bowled out for 80, then their lowest against England - but became the third lowest at the end of series. pic.twitter.com/hBqukxdG48 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 1, 2020

