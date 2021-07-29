“I immediately knew he was going to have a good career” - Dale Steyn on Indian pacer

South African great Dale Steyn believes Mohammed Siraj has the right attitude and skills to succeed in England, picking the Indian pacer to have a successful Test career.

In a column for ESPNCricinfo, Dale Steyn analysed the Indian pace attack. Praising Mohammed Siraj, the South African wrote:

“I think he (Mohammed Siraj) brings a good attitude to the game. That’s another thing we tend to forget when you’re playing in English conditions. It’s not just about where you put the ball but also the attitude you bring, getting in people’s faces, making them play shots they don’t particularly want to play - I think Siraj is somebody who can do that. I saw parts of that little bit of fight when he played in Australia, and I immediately knew he was going to have a good Test career. Don’t forget about the attitude of a fast bowler too.”

Siraj has played five Tests for India, claiming 16 wickets at an average of 28.25. He played a key role in India’s wins in the Melbourne and Brisbane Tests.

Dale Steyn reckons India would have relished playing the pacer in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. But he agreed that that would have come at the cost of another batter or a bowler who could bat better.

India went ahead with Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in the WTC final, which they lost to a spirited New Zealand side.

Shardul Thakur is like Tim Southee: Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn emphasised fitness being the crucial parameter for Indian pacers to be successful in England. The 38-year-old also praised Shardul Thakur and compared his ability to swing with New Zealand’s Tim Southee's.

“I like what they (India) have got right now. All those bowlers bring something different to the party. My advice is to stay fit. Five Test matches - that requires a lot of bowling. It’s a lot of wickets to take, and if you’re going to rely on your seamers to do a lot of bowling, you have to stay fit.

“I like Shardul Thakur. He does swing the ball beautifully, and when he learns how to get the ball that stays straight on batters, that’s when he might find a lot more edges. He’s another guy like Tim Southee who can swing it beautifully. But he needs to learn how to bowl that kind of scrambled ball that just holds the line, and he can find the edges,” Dale Steyn wrote.

Rohit 'Bucket Hands' Sharma 🤲



Another grab for Sharma as Shardul Thakur removes Tim Paine for 50...#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/mxRtG36Crq — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 16, 2021

Steyn also pointed out Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav’s ability to swing the ball at a good pace. He said that whoever among the two bowls better in the nets should start in the Tests.

Edited by Bhargav