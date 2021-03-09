"I lost 5 kg” - Ben Stokes reveals why England players suffered dramatic weight loss in Ahmedabad 

Ben Stokes earned plaudits for his lion-hearted performance in the final Test, despite England’s heavy loss in the series decider. But the England all-rounder has now revealed how the admirable effort came at a personal cost, sharing the bizarre weight loss he and his teammates suffered in Ahmedabad.

England players were caught out by a sickness bug in the build-up to the Ahmedabad Test. While none of the players missed the series decider due to it, the sweltering conditions in Ahmedabad drained them out as they took to the field.

In an exclusive interview with Mirror Sport, Ben Stokes disclosed how they had to cope with massive weight loss in Ahmedabad.

"Players are totally committed to England and I think that was emphasised last week when a few of us went down with illness that made operating in 41-degree heat particularly taxing. I lost 5kg in a week, Dom Sibley 4kg and Jimmy Anderson 3kg, among others. Jack Leach was ducking off the field in between bowling spells and spending more time than is ideal in the toilet."

Ben Stokes was arguably England’s best player in the loss, contributing with both bat and ball. The all-rounder ran in and bowled 27.4 overs, almost double of what he had bowled in the first three Tests combined.

He scored a half-century and picked up four wickets, but exertion caught up to him by the end of the game.

Ben Stokes refused to blame fatigue for England’s poor performance, praising India and Rishabh Pant for their match-winning effort.

"This is in no way an excuse because everyone was ready to play, and India and Rishabh Pant especially produced a terrific performance, but I take off my hat to the effort that was put in by players who gave everything they had to try and win for England."

Ben Stokes wants England youngsters to learn from India trouncing

Ben Stokes was the only shining light in the final Test

Several facets of England’s performance have attracted criticism in the wake of their 3-1 loss to India. From slamming England's rotation policy to criticizing their team selection, the players have been under the pump throughout the tour.

Ben Stokes appealed to his teammates to cut off external chatter, suggesting they should focus on the advice of their captain and coach instead.

“Pundits have a job to do and that's fine. But their responsibility isn't to make us better players and a better team. That is our job and that is what we have to focus on. The opinions that really matter are those of your captain, your coaches and your team-mates who are trying to make the team and you as a player as good as you can be."

England came in with an inexperienced side for the Test series, with several players featuring in a Test in India for the first time. Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope amongst others struggled to cope with the turning tracks and had forgettable tours.

Explaining how disappointment has motivated him to improve his cricket, Ben Stokes advised England’s youngsters to learn from their failures.

“For a lot of guys this was their first tour of India and it has been a steep learning curve, but that is part and parcel of being a cricketer at this level. The next test is how you react to those moments. I wouldn't want any player, especially a young lad like Ollie Pope, Zak Crawley or Dom Sibley, leaving this tour and thinking they are not good enough to be here. They most definitely are.”

