I’m going to start again from zero: Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan was pleased with his stunning debut in the second T20I against England in Ahmedabad, expressing satisfaction with his contribution in his team's win. The young opener will not open in the third game, though, as Rohit Sharma will walk out with KL Rahul.

The young opener’s electric 32-ball 56 paved the way for India’s seven-wicket win in the second game. His Man of the Man performance at the top of the order helped India level the five-match series 1-1.

Speaking ahead of the third T20I in Ahmedabad, Ishan Kishan talked about how he approached his debut innings and his plans for the next game.

“Very much Sir, obviously. It was a nice match…you know it was my debut match, and I was happy that I contributed for my team. Now just thinking that this is my next game, and I’m going to start again from zero,” said Ishan Kishan.

Team News:



1⃣ change for #TeamIndia as @ImRo45 named in the playing XI



1⃣ change for England as Mark Wood picked in the team.



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/mPOjpECiha



Here are the Playing XIs

A notable aspect of Ishan Kishan’s innings was how he batted the same way he has done in the IPL over the years.

The young gun was unfazed by the big stage, taking England’s bowlers to the cleaners in the powerplay. Asked whether he thought about curbing his instincts on debut, Ishan Kishan replied in the negative, saying:

“No, actually not. I was told to go out there and play my game, be free and not to take pressure on myself. Just try to put pressure on the other team. I was just playing according to the ball.”

The England camp wasn’t surprised by Ishan Kishan’s knock, though, with both Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan attributing the left-hander's success because of his exploits in the IPL. Although he had played against the England bowlers before, Ishan Kishan explained how facing them at the international level was a different proposition, saying in this regard:

“I think when you play for your country, the pressure is there, and you’re thinking about what people are expecting from you. There are so many things. At the same time, you need to keep yourself calm, so I was just trying to play the ball and not the situation. I was thinking about taking it one ball at a time.”

Ishan Kishan looks ahead to the third T20I

India’s aggressive approach paid off during their win against England in the second T20I. Their clinical bowling performance helped restrict England to a below-par total before Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan led the batting effort.

Looking ahead to the third T20I, Ishan Kishan is keen for his team to get the basics right. The 22-year-old said that although the hosts do not have a special gameplan, India have to put up a good show once again to emerge victorious.

“There is no extra plan that we have. It’s just that we have to play according to the match. It is a new match for us. Whether we field or whether we bat, we have to put up a good show. If we are bowling (first), we have to defend them to a decent total and try to chase it down in a positive manner,” said Kishan.

Ishan Kishan has been a crucial part of the Mumbai Indians for several years now. While he is mindful of the platform the IPL provides, Ishan Kishan also credited India’s domestic circuit for paving the way for his India debut, saying in this regard:

"I think it was very important for me because I had a good season, and there’s always a situation where you think the selectors are looking for you and have an eye on you. I was just thinking that this is the time for me, and this is the time that I have to keep performing well and show them I am consistent enough to perform."

Ishan Kishan had a fabulous debut in the second T20I. With India batting first in the third game in Ahmedabad, it remains to be seen if he is able to produce another notable effort with the bat.