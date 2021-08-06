IND vs ENG 2021: "I'm sure Virat Kohli will have a lot more trust in his batting" - VVS Laxman believes Ravindra Jadeja is the complete package 

Former India batsman VVS Laxman labeled Ravindra Jadeja the complete package following the CSK all-rounder's exemplary showing on Day 3 of the first India vs England Test. Laxman believes Jadeja brings a lot to the table with his aggressive and positive batting, which was on full display at Trent Bridge.

Just what #TeamIndia needed. A fine FIFTY from @imjadeja off 81 deliveries 👏👏



This is his 16th in Test cricket.



Live - https://t.co/TrX6JMiei2 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/cexqzATlbv — BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2021

Jadeja struck a crucial fifty to give India the advantage heading into the second innings of the contest. His knock of 56 off 86 deliveries included eight boundaries and a six. He stitched two vital partnerships with KL Rahul and Mohammad Siraj respectively to stretch the lead while the tail order provided an unexpected late boost for India in the end.

Laxman believes the kind of responsible knocks that Jadeja has played over the course of the last two years will ensure skipper Virat Kohli shows a lot more trust in the left-armer's batting abilities. Laxman said while speaking to ESPN Cricinfo:

'There were lot of questions asked whether he should be the preferred No.7 or should India go with an additional batsman in the WTC Final. And I felt what an extra batsman can give as far as batting is concerned, Ravindra Jadeja can play a similar kind of role. In fact. he can be more attacking and positive than a genuine batsman and every match he just adds the credibility and I'm sure Virat Kohli will trust a lot more in his batting going forward."

Ravindra Jadeja is the complete package: VVS Laxman

Laxman added that Ravindra Jadeja is the kind of player who will provide valuable runs when the team is in a vulnerable position. While Laxman feels that Hardik Pandya is a miss for the Indian team, Jadeja's attributes are enough to warrant him a spot at No.7 in the playing eleven. The Indian batting legend elaborated:

'I think he's a complete package and any day I would always show a lot of trust and belief in his attributes. Yes, you miss someone like a Hardik Pandya who gives you the medium pace option but I feel at No.7 he's a complete package. He'll give you runs not only when the situation is easy and favourable for the team but in tough situations."

Apart from the well-struck fifty, Ravindra Jadeja also got to the rare landmark of 2000 runs and 200 wickets in the longest format. He became the fifth Indian to do so, and the fifth-fastest player in the world to reach the double record.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee