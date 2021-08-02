IND vs ENG 2021: "I am ready to perform as a player and as a captain in the best possible way" - Joe Root 

Joe Root is all set to lead the England side in the upcoming 5-match Test series against India, which begins on Wednesday (August 4) at Trent Bridge. The England skipper addressed the media at the pre-match conference ahead of the Test. He spoke at length about numerous topics surrounding the Test series.

There are currently question marks over Root's future as captain of the Test side. So far, Joe Root has captained England in 52 Tests. The side won 26 of those contests, and ended up losing 19 games. When asked whether the upcoming six months were crucial for his captaincy stint, Root said:

"It could do, but ultimately tomorrow could define things, day after tomorrow could define anything. It's just really important that we are trying to get the side as prepared as possible, and I am ready to ready to perform as a player and as a captain in the best possible way in this very next game."

Joe Root continued by saying that rather than getting distracted, he would concentrate on the present and perform to his abilities in the upcoming series.

"I can't look after that right now because starting to think about what's to come in six months' time. It can very easily distract you from the present challenge, which is starting well in the upcoming series. I am sure people will make those opinions and decisions on me as a captain and my career. As a player, all you can do is try and look after right now and perform there. So that's what I will continue to do, just give my best for England cricket and to this team and try to win as many matches as possible," said Joe Root.

A 5-match Test Series vs India 😍



It doesn't get much bigger than this, COME ON LADS 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/PiskMKqpvM — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 2, 2021

"It's a little bit too far to give too much away at this stage" - Joe Root on England XI for the first Test

Joe Root opined that it was too early to reveal the team combination. He added that the team management would have to deliberate a lot before finalizing the team for the first Test.

"I think we have a got a lot of things to consider and balance the side as Ben Stokes is unavailable. We will probably do a lot of thinking and then pick the right combination for these conditions at the ground (Trent Bridge). It's a little bit too far to give too much away at this stage. We have got a talented squad of players. We could go different ways. And yeah very excited about the challenge India presents. Hopefully, we can start well," said Joe Root

Dates 🗓

Venues 🏟

Broadcasters 🎥

Squad 🏏



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 2, 2021

Edited by Parimal Dagdee