IND vs ENG 2021: ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on September 6

Team India registered their second win in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-203, defeating England by 157 runs in the fourth Test of the five-match series at The Oval. Earlier, India had beaten England at Lord’s by 151 runs before getting thumped by an innings and 76 runs at Headingley.

Resuming their innings on 77/0 in a chase of 368, England were bowled out for 210 in the final session of Day 5 at The Oval. With the triumph, India gained 12 points in the ICC World Test Championship points table.

They now have 26 points from four matches. England remain on 14 points, with two losses to go with the Headingley win in the ICC World Test Championship.

Pakistan and West Indies both have 12 points apiece from two Tests. Pakistan and West Indies shared the two-Test series played in Jamaica.

Here's a look at the updated points table of the ICC World Test Championship after The Oval Test between India and England.

The updated ICC World Test Championship points table

Team India overcame opening-day collapse to clinch ICC World Test Championship clash at The Oval

Shardul Thakur cleans up England captain Joe Root. Pic: Getty Images

India had crumbed to 127 for 7 on the opening day of the ICC World Test Championship match against England at The Oval. However, a brilliant counter-attacking innings of 57 from 36 balls from Shardul Thakur lifted the visitors to a respectable 190. Earlier, Indian captain Virat Kohli had contributed 50.

In reply, England crumbled to 62 for 5 as Jasprit Burmah sent back the openers. Umesh Yadav claimed three wickets, including the big one of England captain Joe Root. Ollie Pope (81) and Chris Woakes (50), though, ensured England took a significant 99-run lead.

In the visitors' second innings, opener Rohit Sharma’s maiden overseas Test hundred put Tean India firmly on top. There were good contributions from Cheteshwar Pujara (61), Thakur (60) and Rishabh Pant (50) as India posted an imposing total of 466, batting for 148.2 overs.

The LORD striketh gold! 💥

Shardul bowls one in the corridor outside off and Root chops it on! 🇮🇳



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Shardul #Root pic.twitter.com/m4PoFlEhWI — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) September 6, 2021

Set to chase an improbable target of 368, England’s openers added 100 for the opening wicket. But once India made the breakthrough, England’s resistance did not last for too long. They were cleaned up in 92.2 overs as India took an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 series.

Edited by Bhargav