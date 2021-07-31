IND vs ENG 2021: "If Ben Stokes is struggling then potentially many others will be too" - Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has termed all-rounder Ben Stokes' decision to take an indefinite break from cricket as a wake-up call for everyone.

On Friday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) informed that Stokes has decided to spend some time away from cricket to focus on his mental well-being, which rules him out of the Test series against India.

Mental health of cricketers has come into greater focus over the last year and a half, with players from across the world being forced to stay in bio-bubbles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Vaughan opined that Stokes is among the best mentally tough players on the field. But if he is facing issues, there is a serious problem that needs to be addressed. Vaughan elaborated in this regard:

"If Ben is struggling, then potentially many others will be too. When you see someone like Ben, who we know is mentally tough and has the ability he has to produce under the utmost pressure on the cricketing stage, it's a wake-up call for us all."

After suffering a finger injury during the initial stages of the IPL, Stokes made a return to competitive cricket by turning out for Durham. He was not part of the initial squad for the ODI series against Pakistan, but ended up leading England as the entire original squad was forced into isolation after COVID-19 hit the camp.

Vaughan added that England cricketers have had to suffer a lot mentally owing to the packed calendar over the past 18 months, as they have constantly been in isolation. He added:

"We have to study the last 18 months, and realise that these cricketers are being put in circumstances which they are not trained for, like being locked away continuously in a bubble. The Test team got back into a bubble today for the first two Tests against India, where they'll be restricted again to a hotel and a cricket ground, and not be able to go out and do normal things.”

"There will be many out there thinking they're cricketers ,and that's what they're paid to do. But it's such a time-consuming sport where your mind is being challenged all the time."

Official Statement: Ben Stokes — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 30, 2021

Ashes shouldn’t go ahead if key players pull out: Michael Vaughan

In the same interaction, Michael Vaughan also suggested that The Ashes series in Australian Down Under shouldn’t go ahead if key players pull out due to the country's COVID-19 restrictions. England players and the ECB are set to discuss about the upcoming Ashes series in Australia.

Reports emerging from the UK claim that players are not willing to travel to Australia without their families. However, that is unlikely to happen, as Australia have strict COVID-19 rules in place, and that could force the cancellation of the series. Sharing his views on the issue, Vaughan said:

"If you're arriving in Australia, and half your team aren't going to be there, I think we have to be reasonable in continuing to ask them to go back into bio-bubbles. Young families and mothers, are they geared to go to and quarantine in Australia in a hotel room for two weeks with young kids? I don't know who's made up for that.”

The ECB and the PCA have issued a joint statement regarding the proposed Men’s Ashes tour to Australia planned for winter 2021/22 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 30, 2021

The Ashes is scheduled to start on December 8 this year.

Edited by Bhargav