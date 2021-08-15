"If India bat on Day 4, Mohammed Siraj will be a real handful on last day" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan believes Mohammed Siraj could be India's match-winner in the second Test at Lord's. The former England captain hailed Siraj for his relentless effort on a near-lifeless Lord's pitch on Saturday, adding that he could be a "real handful" if the visitors are able to set a competitive target on Day 4.

Mohammed Siraj bowled as many as 30 overs on Saturday - the most for any bowler in a single innings so far in this series. He took four wickets for 94 runs. His accuracy in targeting the stumps was such that at one point, five of his lbw appeals were decided on umpire's call in the space of just 14 balls. Michael Vaughan said in an interaction on Cricbuzz:

"Well, he's great. I always look at seam bowlers, you obviously need skills, you need to be fit but you've got to have plenty of ticket in your heart, you've got to continue to run in. That pitch is so slow at Lord's and yet he kept on asking questions. If India bat well on Day 4 and bat the full day and I look at someone like Siraj on Day 5 on a pitch that's just starting to keep a bit low, he'll be a real handful bowling from the pavilion end and nip the ball down the slope."

Mohammed Siraj gets his fourth wicket of the innings! 👏



Ollie Robinson is trapped leg before wicket and England are 357/8, just 7 runs behind India.#WTC23 | #ENGvIND | https://t.co/wJYIVBxurI pic.twitter.com/5DrjDlBR0c — ICC (@ICC) August 14, 2021

Mohammed Siraj received good support from Ishant Sharma (69-3) and Mohammed Shami (95-2) as India bowled the hosts out for 391 in the first innings, just 27 runs ahead of their own total.

"I think we are in for a classic" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan further hyped up the final two days of the Test match. He said he was expecting a 60-70 run lead for the hosts but the game is now piquantly poised for a 'classic'. He said:

"I thought England were probably going to get a 60-70 run lead, 27 is nothing. India will clear that out inside 8 overs and then it's about if they can bat the full day and give England something cheeky to chase on the last day."

Michael Vaughan added:

"England will be thinking, 'Wait a minute, if we can get three or four early ones by just after lunch, then with the likes of Shami and Co. coming from eight, we could quite easily bowl India out tomorrow for 225 and give ourselves 200 to chase on the last day'. I think we are in for a classic."

A wicket on the final ball of Day 3⃣ of the 2nd #ENGvIND Test & England are all out for 391, leading #TeamIndia by 27 runs.



4⃣ wickets for @mdsirajofficial

3⃣ wickets for @ImIshant

2⃣ wickets for @MdShami11



180* for Joe Root



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/KGM2YELLde pic.twitter.com/gqXOIUqwhl — BCCI (@BCCI) August 14, 2021

It remains to be seen if India can set a competitive target for England to chase down at Lord's.

Edited by Samya Majumdar