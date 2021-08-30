IND vs ENG 2021: [In Pictures] Team India’s train journey to London for The Oval Test

Team India members have shared pictures of their train journey to London for the fourth Test against England at The Oval, which starts on September 2.

India and England will go into the fourth Test with the five-match series level at 1-1. The hosts dismantled the visitors by an innings and 76 runs in the third Test at Headingley, Leeds.

On Monday, Team India cricketers KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav and Mayank Agarwal uploaded pictures on Instagram as they proceeded back to London for the next part of the Test series.

Team India were earlier in London for the second Test at Lord’s, which they won by 151 runs.

Some of the spouses of Indian cricketers, who are travelling with the team, also shared images with their better halves en route the train journey.

Team India opener KL Rahul shared a selfie from the train while Mayank Agarwal was seen enjoying the view outside. Suryakumar Yadav’s wife Devisha Shetty posed with the Team India cricketer on arrival in London.

After being beaten in a rather one-sided contest in the Headingley Test, Virat Kohli and co will need to pull up their socks going into The Oval encounter.

Team India must include Suryakumar Yadav in playing XI for The Oval Test

After Team India’s innings and 76 run-defeat at Headingley, former India cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar batted for the inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav for the fourth Test. Speaking to PTI, Vengsarkar suggested that India must drop a bowler and bring in Suryakumar ahead of Hanuma Vihari as an extra batter.

“I don't like to sound as if it's a knee-jerk reaction but I firmly believe we need to strengthen our batting line-up by including Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Hanuma Vihari. We should drop a bowler and go in with six batsmen,” Vengsarkar said.

Backing the Mumbai batter to do well, he added:

“Surya can match (in terms of skills) with the best in this Indian team and since he's around for sometime now he should be included before it's too late.”

Yadav has played three ODIs and four T20Is for Team India and has an average of 44 in first-class cricket.

Edited by Prem Deshpande